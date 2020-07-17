Buckley Gray Yeoman plans 32-storey east London tower

Buckley Gray Yeoman has submitted plans for a building up to 32 storeys tall on the Isle of Dogs in east London
The AJ100 practice has asked Tower Hamlets Council for permission to develop a mixed-use building with 209 homes and 1,585m² of commercial space.
The building would have a base standing at nine storeys, with towers at its west and east flanks standing at 32 and 17 storeys respectively.
The first three storeys of the building would be stepped back for pedestrian use and feature columns which ’take their cues from the dockside heritage’ of the surrounding area, according to the architect.
Buckley Gray Yeoman proposes vertical fins made of pre-cast concrete for the rest of the building’s façade.
The scheme is planned for a site next to the Glengall Bridge, which divides the inner and outer Millwall Docks. It would also sit by Lanark Square (pictured) and near Crossharbour DLR station.
It would involve demolition of three buildings and the reprovision of the restaurant, homes and office space contained in each.
It is being developed by 3TQ, a vehicle backed by developer and architect Ahmet Huseyin.
Architect’s view
The scheme removes poor-quality low-rise buildings and replaces them with a series of new buildings of varying heights that respond to their settings as well as placing public realm at the heart of the scheme. A largely residential led project of 209 units, the scheme provides 65 per cent market-rate housing, together with 35 per cent affordable. The scheme also incorporates retail, office and an Idea Store, which total 1,585m².
The site provides an opportunity to introduce a landmark building facing Millwall Inner Dock which marks the north-south/east-west route adjacent to Glengall Bridge.
This public realm-focused scheme reconnects the existing fragmented urban landscape and reinforces new routes through the site. The scheme provides a mixture of new public, open space, roof terrace and green roofs to replace existing poor-quality buildings and space. These new spaces are both private and public amenity.
Central to the scheme is improving the quality of public space fronting onto Millwall Inner Dock.
The ambition of the project is to provide a strong visual connection between the residents and users of the new buildings and their local environment in a way that encourages a positive community interaction.
The site is over 100m in length, and it was important to consider a range of aspects incorporating pedestrian routes, views, proximity to the DLR and Pepper Street, together with acknowledging a lack of green space and general poor connectivity throughout the site. The design of the building is informed by these conditions.
The building is formed of three main elements;
A 32-storey tower located adjacent to the waterfront, which signifies as a new landmark building along Millwall Dock. The perimeter of the façade is consistent from the third floor and above; below this the tower steps back at ground level to allow the continuation of existing routes along the waterfront. The tower is grounded by a series of sculpted columns that take their cues from the dockside heritage the area was once well-known for.
The low-rise element is sensitive to the daily activities on Pepper Street below and the residents directly to the north of the site. This central portion of the building uses deck access circulation on the north side, allowing visual connection to the street below whilst setting back the residential units to create a buffer to mitigate noise. The primary living spaces are situated on the south side of the building, leading onto private balconies which have views across a large communal green space below. A clear, double-height opening allows a break from the new street edge created and provides a transition of pedestrian movement from Pepper Street to the relief green space of Lanark Square.
The eastern part of the building rises up to 17 storeys to respond with nearby buildings and marks the arrival point from Crossharbour DLR Station. The form of this ‘bookend’ is chamfered across the full height which opens up the landscape to the public realm.
The design of the façade is simple and pared-back and expresses the horizontal structure, as well as using a series of vertical fins to define the residential apartments on a floor by floor basis which then become less dense as the building rises up. Precast concrete panels with a vertical ribbed pattern sit within this framework and provide a standard cladding module, which also allows for an expression of movement. This articulation is used on each of the three building elements to provide a uniformity and a clear expression of the building’s envelope.
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham17 July, 2020 9:29 am
If the the google map view of Turnberry Quay is the area 'as existing', the redevelopment wouldn't seem to be an improvement in human terms.
