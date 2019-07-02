Brokenshire opens the door to planning fee rise

Housing secretary James Brokenshire has pledged to find new ways to help councils pay for their planning departments

The minister told delegates at the Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference in Manchester last week that fresh thinking was needed to close a funding gap for dealing with development applications.

Currently local authorities recoup in fees from developers just half the £1 billion they collectively spend on planning.

Brokenshire said the government would publish an Accelerated Planning Green Paper to boost council resources and ultimately benefit the built environment.

‘The green paper will invite proposals to pilot new approaches to meeting the costs of the planning service where this improves performance, including whether local authorities could recover a greater proportion of these costs,’ he said.

Brokenshire stressed that councils would have to invest any additional revenue gained from fees in their planning services and demonstrate ‘measurable improvements’ in terms of speed and quality.

‘The green paper will also set out how we could improve the process of granting planning permissions and thereby the service provided to homeowners and developers alike,’ he added.

Royal Town Planning Institute head of policy and research Richard Blyth said the body was ‘delighted’ by Brokenshire’s announcement and looked forward to working with ministers on the detail.

Elsewhere in his speech, Brokenshire revealed that London councils would share half the £2 billion of long-term funding deals for housing announced by prime minister Theresa May last year, with the other half split among the rest of the country.

‘The bidding round is now open to those housing associations who already have a strategic partnership with Homes England and we’re also working with the Greater London Authority,’ said Brokenshire. ‘I’m looking forward to seeing our housing associations take on more ambitious projects in the decade ahead.’

The government has set itself a target of building 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s.

‘Sometimes delivering on that promise will mean we have to challenge vested interests – take pragmatic but tough action – to kick the obstacles holding us back out of the way,’ said Brokenshire.