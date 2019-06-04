Broadway Malyan’s £350m Barking regeneration scheme approved

Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee granted planning permission to the practice’s Abbey Quays scheme for Weston Homes. The £350 million development will feature 1,089 flats, of which 352 will be affordable.

The homes will be provided across 13 residential blocks ranging from seven to 29 storeys tall and arranged around a pair of large communal landscaped podium gardens.

Plans for the site – formerly Abbey Retail Park – also include 2,070m2 of commercial and leisure space; 1,071m2 of employment facilities; an athletes’ training centre; a community hall and other areas.

New public realm will include public artwork, landscaping, a riverside walkway and a waterside plaza. The neighbourhood will be situated a short walk from Barking’s mainline and London Underground station.

Broadway Malyan director Peter Vaughan said the vision was to create a sustainable neighbourhood that celebrated and enhanced the River Roding.

‘The redevelopment of this former industrial site will bring a new accessibility to the river for the first time in decades and create an exciting destination where people will want to live, work and relax,’ he said.

‘At the centre of the scheme will be a series of public spaces including a riverside plaza that will provide a new social heart for the development and a makers yard surrounded by flexible workspace aimed at artists and start-ups.

Show Fullscreen Broadway Malyan plans for Abbey Quays in east London community hall

‘A fundamental part of our approach was to create a sinuous place where all the uses are integrated at ground level with active frontages around the whole development, generating a lively and vibrant street character for residents and visitors alike.

‘A key aspect will be a new green route running through the development that will provide a link between the existing town centre and the river with room for cafés and restaurants to spill out. Along this route will also be a distinctive residential hub building that will house management services as well as providing a space for social and community interaction.’

Before the retail park was built in the 1980s, the plot had been a Tudor quay, a 19th-century fishing village and a Victorian industrial zone.

Planning officers concluded that Broadway Malyan’s scheme was ‘of an exemplar design quality’.

It was approved, subject to conditions, on 3 June, leaving the mayor of London two weeks from that date to decide whether to intervene.