Broadway Malyan submits plans for £30m tower in Reading

The practice has drawn up plans to demolish all existing buildings on a corner plot opposite the town’s railway station and build a 22-storey tower with a hotel, restaurant, bar and offices.

The scheme, to be called No 1 Reading, has been submitted to Reading Borough Council on behalf of Station Road Dev Co.

In addition to a 135-room hotel and five storeys of office space, the proposals include a ground floor café/retail space, a first-floor reception and bar and second-floor restaurant.

The development will sit next to dn-a architects’ Thames Tower, a refurbished tower block scheme where Broadway Malyan’s Reading office is based.

Broadway Malyan director David Anderson said: ‘This development will sit at a key pedestrian gateway into Reading so it is important that the building fully interacts with the street scene.

‘The building’s entrance itself is set back within a double-height colonnade to extend the public realm from the footpath while the proposed clear views into and out of the hotel and retail facilities between ground and second floors will create a multi-level interactive frontage that will bring an exciting new element to Station Road.’

Broadway Malyan reported a 4.7 per cent drop in turnover in its recently filed company accounts with pre-tax profits also dropping by 29 per cent from £2.4 million to £1.7 million.

However, fees from the UK have remained steady year on year while projects located in Europe have shown growth, accounting for 15.9 per cent of overall turnover compared to 12.2 per cent in the previous financial year.