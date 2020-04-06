British Construction Industry Awards: new date, deadline and judging process announced

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have led AJ sister title New Civil Engineer (NCE) and its partner the Institution of Civil Engineers to announce some changes for the 2020 British Construction Industry Awards (BCIA)

The entry deadline for BCIA has now been pushed back to 5 June and the new date for the event, to be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, has been revealed as 28 October.

‘The social distancing requirements to limit the spread of coronavirus have also called for a rethink on the judging process this year,’ said NCE editor Claire Smith. ’Normally the judging teams would visit every shortlisted project this summer but the process has been suspended this year and we will be inviting shortlisted entrants to take part in video conference-based process in September this year.’

The process for the eight initiatives categories will shift to an online-only entry with judges convening in September via video conferencing to debate the winner based on the written entries.

Judges will also join together via video conferencing to select winners for the Small Project of the Year Award, Project of the Year Award and Initiative of the Year Award from the shortlist.

‘We recognise that the industry is, understandably, focused on the immediate challenges that coronavirus is presenting to the construction industry, which is why we have moved the submission deadline back by two months,’ explained Smith.



’In addition to the normal entry process, we have also introduced the option for the industry to nominate project that they would like to see on the shortlist too.

’Every year people working on interesting, unusual or innovative projects ask why their work has not been entered into the awards. This new nomination system allows those individuals to make us aware of these schemes and directly call the leaders on those projects to enter the awards.’

The annual awards are open to schemes completed between January 2019 and June 2020.

To see the last year’s winners including Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield’s Hoxton Press, which was named best Housing Project of the Year (pictured top), and Marks Barfield’s Cambridge Central Mosque, which scooped the 2019 Cultural and Leisure Project category, click here.

Access the nomination form by clicking here.

Full details of the categories and criteria are available on the BCIA website.