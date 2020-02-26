British Construction Industry Awards launches new nominations system

New system streamlines entry process with projects not needing to be submitted to specific categories

For the 2020 British Construction Industry Awards (BCIA) a new nominations system will be used for the first time.

’This year we’ve created a quicker way for people to let us know about their successful schemes to help ensure our shortlists truly showcase the best of the best of construction in the UK,’ said Claire Smith, editor of the AJ’s sister title and awards co-organiser New Civil Engineer.

’The eight categories for BCIA cover the whole range of work delivered in the UK, from climate resilience and social infrastructure through to transport and commercial property. The nomination system means that you don’t need to decide which category your scheme best fits into initially – it’s more about letting us know about the scheme.’

The BCIA’s are open to schemes completed between January 2019 and June 2020 and entries must be submitted by 3 April.

To see the 2019 winners including Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield’s Hoxton Press, which was named best Housing Project of the Year (pictured top), and Marks Barfield’s Cambridge Central Mosque, which scooped the Cultural and Leisure Project of the Year category, click here.

Those that successfully make it onto the 2020 shortlist will be visited by a team of judges this summer and the winners will be announced at the BCIA ceremony on 14 October at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The AJ is the official media partner of the BCIA which is jointly organised by the New Civil Engineer and the the Institution of Civil Engineers Full details about the awards can be found on the BCIA website.