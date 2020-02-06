British Construction Industry Awards (BCIA) open for entries

The British Construction Industry Awards (BCIA) is inviting entrants in 16 categories, including housing, transport and climate resilience project of the year

In 2020, the longest-running awards in the construction industry – organised by AJ’s sister title New Civil Engineer – will field 80 industry leaders to visit and judge each shortlisted project in person. AJ is the media partner for the 2020 BCIA awards.

The British Construction Industry Awards will bring together more than 1,000 industry figures at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on 14 October ‘to recognise and reward projects that improve people’s lives’.

To see last year’s winners, including Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield’s Hoxton Press, click here. Projects eligible for entry this year must be completed between January 2019 and 30 June 2020.