Bristol Arena take II: Grimshaw to design new out-of-town stadium

Grimshaw and Missouri-based venue specialist Manica Architecture are to design a 17,000-capacity stadium at the former Filton airfield site in Bristol

Developer YTL Arena announced the selection almost eight months after the city council scrapped plans for a Populous-designed stadium next to Temple Meads station. A Zaha Hadid Architects-designed housing-led mixed-use scheme looks set to be built on the prime city centre site.

A planning application is expected later this year for Grimshaw’s all-new arena proposals, which will form part of the Brabazon neighbourhood featuring 2,600 homes, creative workplaces, a town centre and landscaped public squares and parkland.

YTL Arena Bristol managing director Andrew Billingham said: ‘We are very excited to announce our design team. This represents a very positive step forward for us. We are now working up our firm proposals to repurpose the Brabazon hangars to create a visionary arena that will put Bristol on the world stage.’

Bristol City Council’s cabinet last summer voted in line with an officer recommendation to ‘take all steps necessary’ to cease work on Populous’s long-awaited arena, which received planning permission in 2016.

The decision followed a report by consultant KPMG warning that a better cost-benefit ratio could be achieved by developing the Temple Island site without the sports and music venue, and instead building an arena on an out-of-town site at Filton.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios last month secured approval for the first phase of YTL Developments’ huge Brabazon scheme.

Grimshaw is also behind the new stadium for Bath Rugby Club, a redevelopment of Curragh Racecourse in Ireland and the new-look No1 Court at Wimbledon.

Manica Architecture designed the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the NBA Golden State Warriors, and the Las Vegas NFL Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders.