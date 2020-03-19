Bristol architect suspended from register over inadequate drawings

A Bristol architect has been suspended from the Architects Register for a year after providing a client with incomplete drawings and for failing to have professional indemnity insurance

The client lodged a complaint with the ARB against Matthew Deering, of Matthew Deering Architects, after a contractor said it was unable to give a fee for work due to the lack of detail in the architectural drawings.

The designs were for a new dentist surgery and had already received planning permission from Carlisle City Council.

The drawings by Deering contained no reference to any materials or finishes, internally or externally. They also omitted structural specifications and construction detail. And they failed to specify the height of the first floor and the pitch of the roof.

The ARB’s inquirer into the complaint said Deering’s lack of detail in the drawings amounted to a ‘significant degree of incompetence’.

The client eventually had to employ a new architect to do better versions of the drawings.

During an investigation into Deering, the ARB also found that he did not have professional indemnity insurance, as he had been unable to renew his previous policy after it expired.

Deering admitted he had not provided his client with terms of engagement, produced adequate drawings and designs, nor properly dealt with his client’s complaint. He has been suspended from the Architects Register for one year.