Brexit snub? No UK projects in shortlist for top European architecture prize

A top European architecture prize has not shortlisted a single UK project for the first time in a decade

Only one British architect – Stanton Williams – appears in the 40-strong shortlist, for a gallery scheme in France.

The projects vying for the 2019 EU Mies Award are spread across 17 EU countries and highlight the ‘opportunities and the trends’ of the region, according to organisers.

Countries with shortlisted projects include France (7), Spain (6), Belgium (4), Austria (3), Denmark (3), Germany (2), Ireland (2), Italy (2) the Netherlands (2) Romania (2). With one project each, Albania, Serbia and Slovakia have made the shortlist for the first time.

Nineteen UK projects were longlisted - including projects such as Groupwork and Amin Taha’s 15 Clerkenwell Close and Foster + Partners’ Bloomberg HQ - but in the year the UK is due to exit the EU, it is one of 10 countries left out of the running.

The sole UK representative, London-based practice Stanton Williams, was shortlisted for its transformation of the Musée d’arts in the Brittany city of Nantes, which included contemporary extensions to the original 19th-century building.

Practice director Patrick Richard said the building’s inclusion highlighted the ‘contribution’ that UK architects make within Europe and how important it was that ‘we continue to have the ability to work across the European Union’.

Richard added: ‘It is a privilege to be the only UK practice with a project shortlisted for this prestigious award.’

In 2017, the shortlist included four UK schemes – by Alison Brooks, Assemble, Jaccaud Zein Architects and Peter Barber Architects.

Brooks’s RIBA award-winning Ely Court in Brent made it to the final five, but the top prize was scooped by Dutch practices NL Architects and XVW Architectuur for their restoration of a 1960s apartment block on the edge of Amsterdam.

The 2019 shortlist was chosen by a jury chaired by Danish architect Dorte Mandrup consisting of Frank McDonald, María Langarita, Kamiel Klaasse, Ștefan Ghenciulescu, Angelika Fitz and George Arbid.

Speaking about the shortlist, Mandrup said: ‘The 40 works highlight a new agenda that asks for new ways of thinking. Excellence and skilfulness are inherent in all of them, but this is not enough; it is necessary that they also make an impact and make architects themselves think differently about the profession.’

‘It is very refreshing to see how the architectural debate moves around Europe, changing its centre of discussion from one place to another over the years. This keeps architecture alive.’

The UK had three shortlisted projects in 2015, five in 2013 and two in 2011. The last time it had no projects shortlisted was 2009.

The five finalists will be announced on February 13 and the award ceremony will take place at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona on 7 May.

The Mies van der Rohe Foundation, which runs the award, has been contacted for comment.

UK projects on the longlist

31/44 Architects for Red House, London

Assemble for Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art, London

David Chipperfield Architects for Royal Academy of Arts masterplan, London

Feilden Fowles for Charlie Bigham’s Food Production Campus, Somerset

Foster & Partners for Bloomberg, London

Groupwork and Amin Taha for 15 Clerkenwell Close, London

Groupwork and Amin Taha for 168 Upper Street, London

Henley Halebrown for Chadwick Hall, London

Ian Ritchie for the Royal Academy of Music Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall, London

McGarry-Moon Architects for Fallahogey Studio, Kilrea

MUMA for Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge

Niall McLaughlin Architects for the Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre, Oxford

OMMX for Stele House, London

Reiach & Hall for Nucleus, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive, Wick

Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners for the Leadenhall Building, London

Spheron Architects for Belarusian Memorial Chapel, London

Studio Octopi and Mark Wallinger for Writ in Water, Runnymede

Waugh Thistleton for Bushey Cemetery, Herts

Wilkinson Eyre for Gasholders, London