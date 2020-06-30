Boris’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ business boost comes under fire

Built environment groups including the RIBA have responded with alarm to the Prime Minister’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ speech about the UK’s economic recovery today

In recent weeks, the government has touted the phrase ‘Build Back Better’ when discussing how the country can recover from the Covid pandemic.

However, in a speech in Dudley in the West Midlands today (30 June), Boris Johnson promised to ‘build build build’ homes and infrastructure at speed as part of a £5 billion ‘New Deal’ to respond to the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

The UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) complained the speech said nothing about the pressing need for a major retrofitting programme to slash carbon emissions from the country’s housing stock. And RIBA president Alan Jones said he was ‘extremely concerned’ by a proposal to enable even more commercial buildings to change to residential use without the need for a planning application.

During his speech, Johnson asked: ‘Why are we so slow at building homes by comparison with other European countries?

‘In 2018 we built 2.25 homes per 1000 people. Germany managed 3.6, the Netherlands 3.8, France 6.8.

‘I’ll tell you why, because time is money, and the newt-counting delays in our system are a massive drag on the productivity and prosperity of this country, so we will build better and build greener but we will also build faster. That is why the chancellor Rishi Sunak and I have set up Project Speed to scythe through red tape and get things done.’

But Julie Hirigoyen, the chief executive of the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), said the speech suggested a ‘frenzy of building’, which left a huge question mark over the government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

‘If we do not seize this moment, and take the opportunity to underpin our recovery plans with climate ambition, we will not achieve our target of net zero emissions by 2050,’ she said. ‘Yet the plans announced by the PM today make no reference to energy efficiency – perhaps the most urgent of all infrastructure priorities – that can create jobs right around the country, improve health and reduce costs to NHS, and increase consumer spending power by lowering energy bills.

‘All this despite universal support for a national retrofit strategy over the past few weeks from wide ranging industry and academic institutions, and a 2019 manifesto promise of £9 billion in insulating our draughty homes.’

Hirigoyen said she hoped the chancellor’s budget announcement next week might provide ‘much needed detail on the way this government will practically “build back better”,’

Meanwhile, Jones said: ‘I welcome the recognition for “urgent action” from the prime minister and hope the announcements today are the first of many needed to address the shortcomings of the UK’s physical and social infrastructure.

‘However, I am extremely concerned by the proposal to enable even more commercial buildings to change to residential use without the need for a planning application. The Government’s own advisory panel referred to the homes created by this policy as “slums”. It is hard to reconcile the commitment to quality with expanding a policy that has delivered low-quality, unsustainable and overcrowded homes across England.’