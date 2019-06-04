Boost for efforts to protect listed Lasdun block at University of East Anglia

The University of East Anglia’s council agreed to release £65 million for construction of local practice LSI’s proposed Sky House plans, which will house staff and students decanted from Lasdun’s 50-year-old teaching block while work to protect it takes place.

The Brutalist structure, completed in 1970, requires ‘very significant investment’ to keep it ‘safe, secure and fit for the future’ according to the university.

This work is likely to take at least a decade but the first step has been taken with the decision to press on with LSI’s adjacent scheme.

As well as teaching and seminar spaces, the Sky House will contain informal learning areas, a language learning lab, drama studios, a café, offices and a reception among other facilities. From 2022, it will become home to the arts and humanities departments as well as some social science schools.

The university’s vice-chancellor David Richardson said: ‘Investing in our UEA campus means investing in our people and the spaces they need to work, learn, study and teach both now and in the future.

‘The Sky House will be the new gateway to UEA for visitors and provide collaborative and communal working spaces for our staff and students.’

A total of £300 million has been earmarked to prepare the campus for the demands of the future.

The University of East Anglia was founded in 1960, and Lasdun was commissioned as consultant architect in April 1962.

Historic England says on its website: ‘The site was 66ha of parkland on the edge of Norwich, used by the local authority as a golf course and flanked by the River Yare, dammed to form a lake (or broad) in 1977. Lasdun was determined to preserve the flat, marshy and very open valley landscape and the line of ziggurats placed where the valley begins to rise is part of this.’

It adds that the continuous teaching block – aimed at creating a compact complex – was inspired by North American models.

‘The accommodation was designed to bring all the teaching together, representative of the belief of vice chancellor Frank Thistlethwaite and the Academic Planning Board that the most productive areas of research were at the boundaries between subjects, and that much was to be gained by study in schools of related subjects.’

Lasdun, a student at the Architectural Association in the 1930s, is best known for designing the National Theatre on London’s South Bank. He died in 2001 aged 86.

No architect has yet been chosen for the refurbishment of his Teaching Wall.

Subject to planning permission, LSI’s Sky House project could begin on site next spring, with enabling works getting underway this summer.

LSI Architects 1 to 500 model of the Sky House at UEA Source: LSI Architects LSI Architects 1 to 500 model of the Sky House at UEA