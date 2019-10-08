Bookies: ‘Surprise if Goldsmith Street doesn’t win Stirling’

Bookmaker William Hill has said it is almost ‘a certainty’ Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley’s Goldsmith Street social housing scheme in Norwich will win this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize

A spokesperson for the betting shop said it expected to lose a ‘four figure’ sum if the ‘red hot 5/4 favourite’ romped home tonight (8 October).

Originally offered odds of 11/1, the residential development for Norwich City Council was the rank outsider when the six-strong shortlist was announced in July.

However, the price plummeted after almost two-thirds (65 per cent) of all the bets wagered went on the project to take the prestigious prize.

The scheme was chosen by the AJ readers’ as their top pick to land the award, attracting almost a third of the 1,000 votes in an online poll.

‘Social housing is a hot topic and over half the bets in the book are for Goldsmith street,’ said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams. ‘It looks a very strong contender and we would be surprised if it did not win.’

Grimshaw’s huge overhaul of London Bridge Station, which came runner-up in the survey of AJ readers, with just over 18 per cent of the vote, is the bookies’ second favourite (odds 5/2).

If Goldsmith Street does win, it will be a second year in a row that William Hill has lost out on the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The bookmaker admitted that Foster + Partners’ 2018 victory was its ‘worst result’, with more punters backing Bloomberg than any of the other shortlisted schemes

The £1 billion European headquarters for the media giant had not been the bookies’ favourite at any point before picking up the prize.

Storey’s Field Community Centre and Eddington Nursery by MUMA for the University of Cambridge remained the clear frontrunner throughout the run-up to the prizegiving and was being offered at 10/3.

However, despite an early flurry on the nursery, Bloomberg, which was offered at odds of 7/2, eventually attracted 38 per cent of the bets – including a £100 wager.

The AJ is the professional media partner for the RIBA Stirling Prize

Heavily backed - Goldsmith Street, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

William Hill’s Stirling Prize final odds Goldsmith Street 5/4

London Bridge Station 5/2

Nevill Holt Opera 9/2

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience 5 /1

Cork House 5/1

The Weston, Yorkshire Sculpture Park 8/1 William Hill’s Stirling Prize odds at 18 July 2019 The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience 7/4

Cork House 5/2

Nevill Holt Opera 7/2

The Weston, Yorkshire Sculpture Park 13/2

London Bridge Station 10/1

Goldsmith Street 11/1