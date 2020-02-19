Book your place at the W Lunch 2020

Yasmeen Lari and Beatriz Colomina will be speaking at the W Lunch on Friday 6 March at Battersea Arts Centre in London – book now

The W Awards, formerly known as the Women in Architecture awards, recognise women’s global contribution to the profession, promote role models for young women in practice and encourage respect, diversity and equality in architecture, run in association with The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal. This year we are delighted to announce that the awards will be held at the Battersea Arts Centre in London, renovated in by Haworth Tompkins in 2018.

W Lunch Friday 6 March 2020, 12 noon Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill London SW11 5TN Find out more and book your seats here For any enquirires please email w-awards@emap.com

Jane Drew Prize winner Yasmeen Lari and Ada Louise Huxtable Prize winner Beatriz Colomina will both be speaking at the W Lunch, where the winners of the Moira Gemmill and MJ Long Prizes will also be announced.

3174991 aj awards 278 Previous Women in Architecture awards lunch at Claridge’s

The Moira Gemmill Prize shortlist comprises: Simona Della Rocca, co-founder of BDR bureau, based in Turin, Italy; Mariam Kamara, founder of Atelier Masomi, based in Niamey, Niger; Stefanie Rhodes, co-founder of Gatti Routh Rhodes, based in London, UK; and Francesca Torzo, founder of Francesca Torzo Architetto, based in Genoa, Italy. Named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, this award comes with a £10,000 prize.

In the frame for the MJ Long Prize are: Emma Fairhurst of Collective Architecture, for Calton Hill City Observatory, Edinburgh; Alice Hamlin of Mole Architects, for Marmalade Lane, Cambridge; Tracy Meller of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, for Centre Building at the LSE, London; and Nicola Rutt of Hawkins\Brown, for Here East, London.

As well as hearing from our prizewinners, attendees will have the opportunity to meet colleagues from across the industry and share best practice.