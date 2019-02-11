Book now: Women in Architecture Awards nominees in conversation

Join the discussion with architects shortlisted in the Women in Architecture Awards 2019, held in partnership with the RIBA on Thursday 28 February
Ahead of the annual Women in Architecture awards luncheon on Friday 1 March, the AJ and The Architectural Review in partnership with the RIBA will celebrate the best design by female architects from around the world.
Join the discussion with four emerging architects shortlisted for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture and established architects shortlisted for 2019 Architect of the Year. the shortlisted architects are:
- Eva Prats, co-founder of Flores & Prats, Barcelona, Spain
- Sheila O’Donnell, O’Donnell + Tuomey, Dublin, Ireland
- Ellen van Loon, OMA, Rotterdam, the Netherlands
- Carme Pigem, RCRArquitectes, Olot, Spain
- Lina Ghotmeh, LinaGhotmeh Architecture, Paris, France
- Irene Pérez, TEd’A Arquitectes, Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- Xu Tiantian, DnA, Beijing, China
- Jeannette Kuo, KaramukKuo, Zürich, Switzerland
FORUM
Thursday 28 February 6.30pm
RIBA, 66 Portland Place, London, W1B 1AD
Tickets are available to purchase here
Women in Architecture luncheon
Shortlisted architects, along with Jane Drew Prize winner Elizabeth Diller and Ada Louise Huxtable Prize winner Hélène Binet will both be speaking at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture luncheon at the Savoy on Friday 1 March, where the winners of the Architect of the Year and Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture will be announced