Book now: Women in Architecture Awards nominees in conversation

Join the discussion with architects shortlisted in the Women in Architecture Awards 2019 , held in partnership with the RIBA on Thursday 28 February

Ahead of the annual Women in Architecture awards luncheon on Friday 1 March, the AJ and The Architectural Review in partnership with the RIBA will celebrate the best design by female architects from around the world.

Join the discussion with four emerging architects shortlisted for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture and established architects shortlisted for 2019 Architect of the Year. the shortlisted architects are:

Eva Prats , co-founder of Flores & Prats, Barcelona, Spain

Sheila O'Donnell, O'Donnell + Tuomey, Dublin, Ireland

Ellen van Loon, OMA, Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Carme Pigem, RCRArquitectes, Olot, Spain

Lina Ghotmeh, LinaGhotmeh Architecture, Paris, France

Irene Pérez, TEd'A Arquitectes, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Xu Tiantian, DnA, Beijing, China

DnA, Beijing, China Jeannette Kuo, KaramukKuo, Zürich, Switzerland