Book now to hear MJ Long Prize nominees in conversation

Join the W Awards Forum at Conway Hall on Thursday 5 March to hear the four finalists vying for the first-ever MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice present their work

Join The Architectural Review and the Architects' Journal in discussion with architects shortlisted in the W Awards 2020 (formerly the Women in Architecture awards).

Shortlisted architects will present their work and open the conversation about their practice.

Shortlisted for the inaugural MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice in the UK are Emma Fairhurst of Collective Architecture, Alice Hamlin of Mole Architects, Tracy Meller of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Nicola Rutt of Hawkins\Brown. The award is named in memory of inspirational architect, lecturer and writer Mary Jane (MJ) Long.

Fairhurst was nominated for the design and delivery of the Calton Hill City Observatory Project in Edinburgh; Hamlin for her work on the award-winning Marmalade Lane housing scheme; Meller for her role on the London School of Economics’ recently opened Centre Building; and Rutt in respect of the much-lauded Here East refit of the London 2012 Media Centre. Read more about each of the finalists here.

As a practice, Mole is conscious of the additional challenges women can face in our profession

AJ editor Emily Booth said: ‘ The shortlist for the inaugural MJ Long Prize showcases real excellence in modern practice. From a university building to an innovative workspace retrofit, to co-housing, to design and restoration of a listed landmark, each of these impressive projects demonstrates a clear understanding of context and care for the communities they serve.’

The annual MJ Long Prize is open to UK-based female architects and judged on an overall body of work with an emphasis on a project completed within the past 18 months.

MJ Long was born in the US and lived in the UK from 1965 until her death in 2018. Her standout projects include the British Library with her husband Colin St John Wilson (1973-98), the National Maritime Museum Cornwall (2003) and the Jewish Museum in Camden (2010) in partnership with Rolfe Kentish.

Gatti Routh Rhodes’ Bethnal Green Mission Source: Jack Hobhouse Gatti Routh Rhodes’ Bethnal Green Mission

The Moira Gemmill Prize for international emerging architects under the age of 45 features Stefanie Rhodes of east London-based Gatti Routh Rhodes, as well as architects from Italy, Niger and Turin.

The award was renamed in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, and has a £10,000 first prize.

Previous Moira Gemmill Prize-winners include London-based Julia King in 2014, the founders of vPPR in 2015, Mexicans Ambrosi Etchegaray in 2016 and Rozana Montiel in 2017, Gloria Cabral from Paraguay in 2018 and China’s Xu Tiantian in 2019.

This particular award means a lot … There were very few female role models when I entered the profession

Both accolades form part of the W Awards – the successor to the Women in Architecture awards – which celebrate exemplary work of all kinds – from the design of the world’s most significant new buildings to contributions to wider architectural culture, from lifetimes of achievement to the work of women with bright futures ahead.

