Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Book now for AJ Specification Live: Retrofit

25 September, 2018 By

Dl gsa mag 2308 print

The Magistrates, Walthamstow by Gort Scott Architects

Source:Dirk Lindner

1/14

Hide caption

  • Dl gsa mag 2308 print

    The Magistrates, Walthamstow by Gort Scott Architects

    Source:Dirk Lindner

  • Dl gsa mag 2622 print

    The Magistrates, Walthamstow by Gort Scott Architects

    Source:Dirk Lindner

  • Dl gsa mag 2732 print

    The Magistrates, Walthamstow by Gort Scott Architects

    Source:Dirk Lindner

  • Dl gsa mag 2561 print

    The Magistrates, Walthamstow by Gort Scott Architects

    Source:Dirk Lindner

  • Jay gort

    Jay Gort, director, Gort Scott Architects

    Source:Gort Scott Architects

  • Memorial hall, marlborough college ©andy matthews 008

    Memorial Hall, Marlborough College by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    Source:Andy Matthews

  • Memorial hall, marlborough college ©andy matthews 001

    Memorial Hall, Marlborough College by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    Source:Andy Matthews

  • Memorial hall, marlborough college ©andy matthews 004

    Memorial Hall, Marlborough College by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    Source:Andy Matthews

  • Memorial hall, marlborough college ©andy matthews 005

    Memorial Hall, Marlborough College by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    Source:Andy Matthews

  • Acg dominic gaunt[2]

    Dominic Gaunt, director, Ayre Gaunt Chamberlain

    Source:Ayre Gaunt Chamberlain

  • 180212 derwent 25savilerow 096 jack hobhouse

    25 Savile Row by Piercy&Company

    Source:Hufton+Crow

  • 180425 derwent 25savilerow 162 jack hobhouse

    25 Savile Row by Piercy&Company

    Source:Hufton+Crow

  • 180425 derwent 25savilerow 189 jack hobhouse

    25 Savile Row by Piercy&Company

    Source:Hufton+Crow

  • Derwent london 25 saville row hufton+crow 001

    25 Savile Row by Piercy&Company

    Source:Hufton+Crow

Book your place at AJ Specification Live on Tuesday 9 October in London and hear what architects are specifying for retrofit

This month our guest speakers include Jay Gort, director, Gort Scott architects; Dominic Gaunt, director, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt and Harry Bucknall, associate, Piercy&Company.

They will be talking about what informs their design and specification decisions in three very different retrofit projects  their practices have recently completed: The Magistrates, Gort Scott’s clever retrofit of an old Brutalist courthouse into council offices in Walthamstow; Piercy&Company’s 25 Savile Row project, its crafted fit-out of new offices completed for Derwent London; and Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s Memorial Hall project at Marlborough College, the transformative refurbishment of a historic auditorium. 

The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. 

AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. 

Event details

Where Wallacespace, 15 Artillery Lane, London E1 7HA
When Tuesday 9 October, 6.30–9.30pm
Free register to attend

Supported by 

Cadisch logo

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs