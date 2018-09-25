Book now for AJ Specification Live: Retrofit

Book your place at AJ Specification Live on Tuesday 9 October in London and hear what architects are specifying for retrofit
This month our guest speakers include Jay Gort, director, Gort Scott architects; Dominic Gaunt, director, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt and Harry Bucknall, associate, Piercy&Company.
They will be talking about what informs their design and specification decisions in three very different retrofit projects their practices have recently completed: The Magistrates, Gort Scott’s clever retrofit of an old Brutalist courthouse into council offices in Walthamstow; Piercy&Company’s 25 Savile Row project, its crafted fit-out of new offices completed for Derwent London; and Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s Memorial Hall project at Marlborough College, the transformative refurbishment of a historic auditorium.
The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks.
AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods.
Event details
Where Wallacespace, 15 Artillery Lane, London E1 7HA
When Tuesday 9 October, 6.30–9.30pm
Free register to attend
