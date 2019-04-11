Book now for AJ Specification Live: Kitchens and Bathrooms

Reserve your free place at AJ Specification Live on 1 May at the White Collar Factory and hear what architects are specifying for kitchens and bathrooms

This month our guest speakers include Hugh McEwen of Office S&M, talking about Janus House, a black rubber-clad extension with kitchen and bathroom; Adam Eckworth and Darren Hancock of Sheffield-based From Works on a joinery project for a domestic kitchen; and Simon Tucker of Cottrell & Vermeulen on Streatham and Clapham High School’s new dining hall and canteen.

The presentations will focus on current and recent work, and look at the issues around specifying a range of kitchen and bathroom materials and products as well as the creation of bespoke elements.

They will talk about what informs their design and specification decisions and explore questions around context, performance, standardisation and bespoke design, craft and digital manufacture.

The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods.

Event details Where White Collar Factory, 1 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF

When Wednesday 1 May, 18.30–21.30pm

