Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Book now for AJ Specification Live: Kitchens and Bathrooms

11 April, 2019 By ,

08 kitchen and dining room © french + tye

Janus House kitchen and dining, London by Office S&M

Source: French + Tye

1/7

Hide caption

  • 08 kitchen and dining room © french + tye

    Janus House kitchen and dining, London by Office S&M

    Source: French + Tye

  • 14 bathroom overview © french + tye

    Janus House kitchen and dining, London by Office S&M

    Source: French + Tye

  • 05 bathroom window © french + tye

    Janus House kitchen and dining, London by Office S&M

    Source: French + Tye

  • From works architecture interiors bespoke design projects sheffield southgrove road kitchen 08

    Southgrove Road kitchen, Sheffield by From Works

    Source: Mark Hillyer; True North Photography

  • From works architecture interiors bespoke design projects sheffield southgrove road kitchen 10

    Southgrove Road kitchen, Sheffield by From Works

    Source: Mark Hillyer; True North Photography

  • High res

    Streatham and Clapham High School dining, London by Cottrell & Vermeulen

    Source: Anthony Coleman

  • Phase 2 exterior 3

    Streatham and Clapham High School dining, London by Cottrell & Vermeulen

    Source: Anthony Coleman

  • Comment

Reserve your free place at AJ Specification Live on 1 May at the White Collar Factory and hear what architects are specifying for kitchens and bathrooms

This month our guest speakers include Hugh McEwen of Office S&M, talking about Janus House, a black rubber-clad extension with kitchen and bathroom; Adam Eckworth and Darren Hancock of Sheffield-based From Works on a joinery project for a domestic kitchen; and Simon Tucker of Cottrell & Vermeulen on Streatham and Clapham High School’s new dining hall and canteen.

The presentations will focus on current and recent work, and look at the issues around specifying a range of kitchen and bathroom materials and products as well as the creation of bespoke elements.

They will talk about what informs their design and specification decisions and explore questions around context, performance, standardisation and bespoke design, craft and digital manufacture.

The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. 

 

Event details

Where White Collar Factory, 1 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF
When Wednesday 1 May, 18.30–21.30pm
Free Register to attend

 

Sponsored by 

Roca

Roca

Supported by 

Venesta logotype bk

Venesta

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs