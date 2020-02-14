Unsupported browser

Book now for AJ Specification Live: Façades, Cladding and Glazing

14 February, 2020By

Book your place at AJ Specification Live on Wednesday 25 March at FORA Spitalfields and hear what architects are specifying for façades, cladding and glazing

This month we’ll be discussing façades, cladding and glazing with a series of guest speakers. The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. The winners of the AJ Specification Awards 2020 will also be announced during the evening.

AJ Specification Live is a series of events run by the AJ, providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. The event is free to attend and spaces are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss out – register today to confirm your attendance!

Event details

Where FORA Spitalfields, 35-41 Folgate Street, London E1 6BX
When Wednesday 25 March 2020, 18.30 – 21.00
Free Register to attend

Sponsored by 

Equitone logo strap undercast pms cmyk copy

 

 

