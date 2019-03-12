Book now for AJ Specification Live: Façades and Cladding

Book your place at AJ Specification Live on Tuesday 2 April at the White Collar Factory and hear what architects are specifying for façades and cladding

This month our guest speakers include Andrew Phillips of Andrew Phillips Architects; Neil Deely, founder and partner, Metropolitan Workshop; and Jonathan Wilson, associate director, Arup Façade Engineering.

They will be talking about what informs their design and specification decisions in some projects their practices have recently completed: Mapleton Crescent, Metropolitan Workshop’s clever use of aqua-green profiled tiles on a modular tower for Pocket Living in Wandsworth; Andrew Phillips’ Luxembourg apartment block with its carefully composed formal façade and simple material palette; and Arup Façade Engineering’s specialist input on a range of recent and ongoing projects including Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee and SimpsonHaugh’s One Blackfriars.

The talks will be followed by a Q+A session chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks.

AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods.

Event details Where White Collar Factory, 1 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF

When Tuesday 2 April, 18.30 – 21.30pm

Free register to attend

