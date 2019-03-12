Unsupported browser

Book now for AJ Specification Live: Façades and Cladding

12 March, 2019 By

Metropolitan Workshop's Mapleton Crescent residential tower for Pocket Living

    Andrew Phillips' Luxembourg apartment block

    Andrew Phillips' Luxembourg apartment block

    Kengo Kuma's V&A Dundee during construction

Book your place at AJ Specification Live on Tuesday 2 April at the White Collar Factory and hear what architects are specifying for façades and cladding

This month our guest speakers include Andrew Phillips of Andrew Phillips Architects; Neil Deely, founder and partner, Metropolitan Workshop; and Jonathan Wilson, associate director, Arup Façade Engineering.

They will be talking about what informs their design and specification decisions in some projects their practices have recently completed: Mapleton Crescent, Metropolitan Workshop’s clever use of aqua-green profiled tiles on a modular tower for Pocket Living in Wandsworth; Andrew Phillips’ Luxembourg apartment block with its carefully composed formal façade and simple material palette; and Arup Façade Engineering’s specialist input on a range of recent and ongoing projects including Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee and SimpsonHaugh’s One Blackfriars.

The talks will be followed by a Q+A session chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. 

AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. 

Event details

Where White Collar Factory, 1 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF
When Tuesday 2 April, 18.30 – 21.30pm
Free register to attend

Sponsored by 

Equitone logo strap undercast pms cmyk copy

Supported by 

Axl tm rgb red pos edit

 

