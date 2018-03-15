Book now for AJ Specification Live: Façades and Cladding

Book your place at AJ Specification Live on 10 April in London and hear what architects are specifying for façades and cladding

This month our guest speakers include Graham Longman of Make Architects, talking about its Rathbone Square development, a mixed-use scheme in London, and Luke Green of Sheppard Robson on its Greenbank Student Residences for the University of Liverpool.

The presentations will focus on current and recent work, and look at the issues around specifying a range of cladding materials including ceramic tiles, anodised aluminium panels, brick and Corian.

They will talk about what informs their design and specification decisions and explore questions around context, performance, standardisation and bespoke design, craft and digital manufacture.

The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods.

Event details Where Wallacespace, 15 Artillery Lane, London E1 7HA

When Tuesday 10 April, 6.30–9.30pm

Free register to attend

