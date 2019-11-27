Bogus architect fined £9,800 after using title in hashtags and on website

An East Midlands man has been convicted for using the title ‘architect’ in website metadata and social media hashtags, despite nobody at his firm being registered with the ARB

Tim Foster studied construction at Sheffield Hallam University and, according to his LinkedIn and website profiles, worked as a site manager at Carillion and Laing O’Rourke before setting up BDS Architecture in 2000.

BDS Architecture, which has offices in Derby, Nottingham, Stafford, claims to specialise in architectural drawing.

But Foster and his company were each found guilty of four charges of misusing the title of ‘architect’.

Foster was fined a total of £9,800 and given a criminal record at a hearing at Derby Magistrates’ Court on 21 November.

The company director initially told the court he was unaware he was not permitted to use the word ‘architect’ on his website and social media, despite the ARB having issued numerous warnings.

However, Foster later accepted wrongdoing and submitted a guilty plea.

BDS now states on its homepage: ‘At BDS Architecture our designers are not architects, they are designers with a wealth of architectural design experience.’

The website still displays a logo showing it is a ‘trusted trader’, endorsed by Derbyshire County Council. The council has been contacted for comment.