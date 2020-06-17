Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Blueprints published for converting pubs and offices to house homeless

17 June, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Proposed conversion of meanwhile use building to provide permanent homeless services by John McAslan + Partners

Proposed conversion of meanwhile use building to provide permanent homeless services by John McAslan + Partners

1/4

Hide caption

  • Proposed conversion of meanwhile use building to provide permanent homeless services by John McAslan + Partners

    Proposed conversion of meanwhile use building to provide permanent homeless services by John McAslan + Partners

  • John McAslan + Partners' proposed reconfiguration of an existing building to provide emergency homeless accommodation

    John McAslan + Partners' proposed reconfiguration of an existing building to provide emergency homeless accommodation

  • B&B conversion to house homeless by Catja de Haas for Architects Aware

    B&B conversion to house homeless by Catja de Haas for Architects Aware

  • Design by Amos Goldreich for conversion of commercial property to accommodate homeless

    Design by Amos Goldreich for conversion of commercial property to accommodate homeless

  • Comment

Architects have drawn up plans to show how pubs, offices and other buildings left vacant in the wake of the coronavirus could be converted into accommodation for homeless people

Think-tank Architects Aware published detailed proposals for how existing structures could be adapted to help get people off the streets.

The design blueprints follow research into the people brought in from the streets during the Covid-19 pandemic. Charity Depaul identified three categories of homeless person who were not benefiting from existing support measures.

Architects Aware analysed the needs of these groups and came up with design suggestions tailored to each one.

It found that the entrenched homeless were likely to best-served by conversions of care homes, bed and breakfasts and hotels. Young homeless required study space and social support and could benefit from adjustments to terraced houses and student halls.

However, the working homeless – a group of people typically with low-paid, temporary jobs, often in the gig economy – prioritised location and affordability.

‘The transient nature of this cohort could align with meanwhile use and/or the high-quality refurbishment of vacant properties available as a result of the pandemic,’ said the Architects Aware report.

Components prefabricated off-site could be used to transform vacant offices, pubs and retail units to provide short-term accommodation for the working group, the report added. Designs drawn up by architects show how sleeping spaces, shared kitchens and support facilities could be created.

Design by Amos Goldreich for conversion of commercial property to accommodate homeless

Design by Amos Goldreich for conversion of commercial property to accommodate homeless

Design by Amos Goldreich for conversion of commercial property to accommodate homeless

The group believes developers could be incentivised to undertake such conversion projects through Section 106 agreements and purchase or rent payments from local authorities tasked with getting people off the streets.

Architects Aware founder Heather Macey, also an associate at John McAslan + Partners, told the AJ: ‘We hope these designs will be a template for developers to use to make homeless accommodation projects accessible.’

Architects Aware is also acting as an expert panel consulting with a three-strong panel drafting guidelines for creating new homeless facilities.

This work is being undertaken by Macey along with Miranda MacLaren and Polina Pencheva – both from Morris + Company – with funding from the RIBA, in the hope that the guidelines will be adopted by relevant local authorities.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more