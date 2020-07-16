Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Blow for AHMM’s Richmond House plans as PM suggests Parliament move to York

16 July, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

Source:©secchi smith

1/14

Hide caption

  • SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

    SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

    Source:©secchi smith

  • SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

    SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019) - image showing the proposals as viewed from Parliament Street.

    Source:©secchi smith

  • SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

    SUBMITTED: Final designs for Parliament upgrade (November 2019) - indicative image of the proposals for Richmond House as viewed from Laundry Road

    Source:©secchi smith

  • SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

    SUBMITTED: Final designs for AHMM's Parliament upgrade (November 2019)

    Source:©secchi smith

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    PREVIOUS: An indicative image of the temporary House of Commons Chamber, which will feature new public and press galleries, public spaces for visitors, and education and participation spaces.

    Source:Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Forbes Massie Studio

    PREVIOUS: An indicative image of the temporary House of Commons Chamber, which will feature new public and press galleries, public spaces for visitors, and education and participation spaces.

    Source:Forbes Massie Studio

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    PREVIOUS: An indicative image of the proposed entrance to Richmond House, designed by AHMM, as seen from Canon Row. According to the Government: 'The Northern Estate buildings, including Richmond House, are all in critical need of investment, to bring them up to modern standards.'

    Source:Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    PREVIOUS: An indicative image of Richmond House, shown next to the existing Norman Shaw South building. These proposals by AHMM will create secure working spaces for all 650 MPs and thousands of staff, who will need to relocate from the Palace of Westminster.

    Source:Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    PREVIOUS: An indicative image of a triple-height central lobby [designed by AHMM], one of a number of open spaces which will transform access for all those people working in and visiting the Northern Estate

    Source:Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Ahmm model richmond house model

    Model

  • Ahmm model richmond house model whitehall

    Model

  • Northern estate programme

    Palace of Westminster

  • Save temp home for mps final chalk crop
  • Rejected northern estate proposals by ahmm and bdp

    Early options proposed, ut ruled out, for the Northern Estate

  • 3 Comments

Boris Johnson has cast fresh doubt on the future of Allford Hall Monaghan Morris’s overhaul of Richmond House by suggesting a number of alternative locations for a temporary Parliament – including a move to York

The prime minister has written to David Goldstone and Sarah Johnson – respectively the chief executives of the Palace of Westminster renewal Delivery Body and its oversight panel the Sponsor Board – outlining possible interim homes for MPs.

After much debate, both Houses of Parliament voted in 2018 to temporarily relocate MPs and peers into a new like-for-like chamber for about eight years while the revamp of the dilapidated Palace of Westminster is carried out (see below).

Last year AHMM submitted plans to Westminster Council to gut Whitfield Partners’ Grade II*-listed Richmond House on Parliament’s Northern Estate and install a temporary chamber and new office space.

But earlier this year, partly in response to the Covid-19 crisis, the Sponsor Board announced a ‘wide-ranging’ review into the ‘costs, timescales and scope’ of the broader restoration and decant programme.

Now the prime minister has thrown his weight behind that review, urging the delivery and sponsorship chiefs to ‘consider the case for both houses remaining in situ for the duration of the works’.

He added that if a decant was required, there were ‘a number of possible locations’ that could be considered. These included the QEII centre and City Hall in London, as well as Richmond House and even a potential relocation to Yorkshire, he said.

The letter added: ‘The review should also consider a possible location outside London. We are considering establishing a government hub in York so it would make sense to consider this a possible location.’

AHMM’s Richmond House proposals sit within BDP’s wider programme to revamp Parliament’s Northern Estate, which will also come under scrutiny as part of the cost-cutting drive.

The sponsor body has said it will ‘re-examine evidence behind options developed over five years ago, including the plan to relocate temporarily all MPs and peers while the work takes place’.

It will then make recommendations on ‘what opportunities exist for a simpler, quicker and cheaper temporary accommodation’ and on ‘how ways of working developed in response to Covid-19 affect options or requirements’ for a short-term relocation

The review has been welcomed by heritage campaigners, who have previously described AHMM’s designs as ‘state-sponsored vandalism of the first order’ and ‘a grotesque waste of public money’.

Earlier this year Historic England sided with campaigners, telling Westminster Council that it was not convinced the ‘substantial harm’ caused by AHMM’s proposal could be justified, as it was ‘the most harmful single proposal out of the range of possible changes to achieve a decant establishment’. 

Why does Parliament require major work?

The Palace of Westminster has a floorplate the size of 16 football pitches with 1,100 rooms, 100 staircases, three miles of passageways, four floors and 65 different levels.

Some of the key challenges, according to the Sponsor Body, include:

• The Palace is at high risk of sudden failure from major fire, flood or stone fall
• The heating, ventilation, water, and electrical systems are outdated and steam pipes run alongside electrical cables throughout the building
• The sewage ejector system installed in 1888 is still in use today
• Hundreds of miles of cabling need replacing and more than 1,000 spaces contain asbestos
• Thousands of ventilation shafts need upgrading to protect the building against a major fire

Tags

View comments (3)
  • 3 Comments

Related files

You might also like...

Readers' comments (3)

  • David Berridge17 July, 2020 8:27 am

    York is not ambitious enough and it is already well-off.
    On rotation, one year each, Nightingale Hospital style premises built-in-a-week ;
    Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Swansea, Portsmouth, Margate, Norwich, Stroke City (Derry).
    Get them out to see the Country, shake them up, get property prices down in London.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  • J M17 July, 2020 8:53 am

    How much will hotels in York for MP's, Advisors, Journalists ect. for a few years cost?

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  • Robert Wakeham17 July, 2020 9:16 am

    London's City Hall is surely by far the most sensible option (if the mayor is determined to move out) if it can meet the brief, as it involves the least disruption - and surely the least cost.
    The suggestion of York sounds like a sop to the new northern Tory constituencies, and to comment on David Berridge's idea, any time spent in Glasgow by a 'Boris roadshow' would probably ensure the secession of Scotland from the Union sooner rather than later.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more