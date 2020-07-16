Blow for AHMM’s Richmond House plans as PM suggests Parliament move to York

Boris Johnson has cast fresh doubt on the future of Allford Hall Monaghan Morris’s overhaul of Richmond House by suggesting a number of alternative locations for a temporary Parliament – including a move to York

The prime minister has written to David Goldstone and Sarah Johnson – respectively the chief executives of the Palace of Westminster renewal Delivery Body and its oversight panel the Sponsor Board – outlining possible interim homes for MPs.

After much debate, both Houses of Parliament voted in 2018 to temporarily relocate MPs and peers into a new like-for-like chamber for about eight years while the revamp of the dilapidated Palace of Westminster is carried out (see below).

Last year AHMM submitted plans to Westminster Council to gut Whitfield Partners’ Grade II*-listed Richmond House on Parliament’s Northern Estate and install a temporary chamber and new office space.

But earlier this year, partly in response to the Covid-19 crisis, the Sponsor Board announced a ‘wide-ranging’ review into the ‘costs, timescales and scope’ of the broader restoration and decant programme.

Now the prime minister has thrown his weight behind that review, urging the delivery and sponsorship chiefs to ‘consider the case for both houses remaining in situ for the duration of the works’.

He added that if a decant was required, there were ‘a number of possible locations’ that could be considered. These included the QEII centre and City Hall in London, as well as Richmond House and even a potential relocation to Yorkshire, he said.

The letter added: ‘The review should also consider a possible location outside London. We are considering establishing a government hub in York so it would make sense to consider this a possible location.’

AHMM’s Richmond House proposals sit within BDP’s wider programme to revamp Parliament’s Northern Estate, which will also come under scrutiny as part of the cost-cutting drive.

The sponsor body has said it will ‘re-examine evidence behind options developed over five years ago, including the plan to relocate temporarily all MPs and peers while the work takes place’.

It will then make recommendations on ‘what opportunities exist for a simpler, quicker and cheaper temporary accommodation’ and on ‘how ways of working developed in response to Covid-19 affect options or requirements’ for a short-term relocation

The review has been welcomed by heritage campaigners, who have previously described AHMM’s designs as ‘state-sponsored vandalism of the first order’ and ‘a grotesque waste of public money’.

Earlier this year Historic England sided with campaigners, telling Westminster Council that it was not convinced the ‘substantial harm’ caused by AHMM’s proposal could be justified, as it was ‘the most harmful single proposal out of the range of possible changes to achieve a decant establishment’.