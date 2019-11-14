Bisset Adams architect James Beadnell dies aged 48

Architect James Beadnell, a director at Bisset Adams Architects, has died aged 48 just three weeks after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer

Born in Leicester in 1971 and raised in Yorkshire, Beadnell took both his Part 1 and Part 2 at Leicester School of Architecture, completing his architectural education at South Bank University in 1997.

Beadnell worked for a number of practices, including Westwoods, Gibberd and as an associate director for DLG Architects, before setting up his own consultancy practice, Beadnell Design, and joining Bisset Adams in 2012.

In 2016, Beadnell became part of Bisset Adams’ management team where he was director of architecture. He dedicated his last three years to the practice’s most significant project to date, the £25 million Blackpool Winter Gardens Conference Centre.

According to the practice, Beadnell took the lead on many of Bisset Adams’s key projects including York Explore Library and Archives; the refurbishment of the Royal Holloway University of London’s Grade I-listed Bedford Square flagship; and Birkbeck University’s Bloomsbury campus masterplan. He was also a lead member of the practice’s RIBA competition-winning Thamesmead Southmere Library design team in 2017.

The practice described Beadnell as an ‘architect with a specialism for integrating contemporary architectural design within a listed or conservation setting’, adding: ‘His experience and knowledge made him a mentor for many of his colleagues on all types of projects. He had a rare ability to always combine impeccable professionalism with a warm sense of humour, qualities which ensured he was trusted and respected by all who knew him.’

Outside of practice, Beadnell was a keen cyclist and musician.

He is survived by his wife, Alison and their children Max and Nina.