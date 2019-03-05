Bishopsgate Goodsyard revised again as developers bow to pressure for homes

The FaulknerBrowns-led design team has revised its masterplan for the Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme in east London to include more housing

Following pressure from the GLA, the joint venture backers of the 4.2ha Shoreditch scheme – Hammerson and Ballymore – have upped the number of homes from 450 to 500 and ’significantly increased the size of the proposed public park’.

The reworked plan is itself a radical redesign of a much taller scheme, which was scrapped last year, featuring a cluster of six towers ranging in height up to 46 storeys and including a pair of residential skyscrapers designed by PLP.

Revealed in November 2018, FaulknerBrowns’ (stage 1) proposals provided just 250 homes, the scheme having been shunk from the PLP plans with the tallest element trimmed to 29 storeys.

The latest (stage 2) designs have been drawn up with BuckleyGrayYeoman, Eric Parry Architects, Spacehub and Chris Dyson Architects and were made public at the weekend.

The joint venture said that it had now managed to hit the 500 homes target despite claiming in January that demands for more than 450 homes in the scheme would result in increased tower heights or a reduction in workspace,

According to Hammerson and Ballymore, the move followed the widespread public consultation ’and constructive conversations with the Greater London Authority, Hackney Council, and Tower Hamlets Council’ At least 35 per cent of the homes have been earmarked as affordable units.

The all-new proposals also see the removal of a building from the eastern end of the elevated park to create a larger continuous green space and increase the total public realm to over 1.25ha at park level.

Bishopsgate Goodsyard - stage 1, November 2018 (pictured left) stage 2, latest design (pictured right)





John Mulryan, group managing director, Ballymore, admitted the Bishopsgate Goodsyard site came with ’a great deal of challenges’.

He said: ’Thanks to a combination of over five different railway lines and tunnels passing through this site, as well as many heritage assets and structures to be brought back into use, there are a number of site constraints in play.

‘The site offers significant development potential that is also capable of being sensitive to the townscape. As we move into the next stage of our consultation on the revised proposals, we hope it is evident that we have reflected on feedback received to date, and that our revised proposal delivers for London’s growth with sensitivity for the area and its community.’

The developers are planning on submitting a planning application to the GLA in late Spring, following a second public consultation on the updated proposals.

Bishopsgate Goodsyard design team

FaulknerBrown Architects (masterplanners and architects for several buildings across the scheme)

BuckleyGrayYeoman (commercial)

Eric Parry Architects (commercial tower)

Spacehub (public realm)

Chris Dyson Architects (residential, heritage and public realm)