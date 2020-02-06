Birmingham University names architects for £1bn framework

The University of Birmingham has announced the five practices chosen for its new £1 billion multidisciplinary design services framework

BDP, Sheppard Robson Architects, ADP, Associated Architects, and Glancy Nicholls Architects have all been selected for the 10-year agreement, which will cover a range of projects within the university’s £700 million development pipeline, along with schemes for other higher education organisations.

The university is currently part-way through a major revamp of its Aston Webb-designed Edgbaston campus, which will see £365 million-worth of new facilities opening by 2021. Key recent projects include a £25 million laboratory by Sheppard Robson, a £7 million postgraduate teaching centre by Berman Guedes Stretton, and a sports centre by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands.

A new School of Engineering (visualisation below) by Associated Architects is due to complete in September. The University of Birmingham was founded in 1900 on a large campus in Edgbaston featuring a Grade II*-listed clock tower and several domed buildings by Aston Webb.

The campus was later expanded during the 1960s in line with a Casson, Conder and Partners’ masterplan featuring iconic Brutalist buildings by HT Cadbury-Brown; Howell Killick Partridge & Amis; Arup Associates; John Madin; and Chamberlin, Powell and Bon.

MJP Architects was appointed in 2005 to draw up a regeneration masterplan for the university, which now has more than 34,000 students. Upcoming projects include a new £19.5 million Teaching and Learning Building by BDP.

In November Make Architects got the go-ahead for a major overhaul of a Grade II-listed former bank in Centenary Square to create co-working and exhibition space for the university. The Municipal Bank was conceived by former Birmingham lord mayor and later wartime prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, whose father, Joseph Chamberlain, founded the university.