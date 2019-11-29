Birmingham Council approves Glenn Howells £125m Jewellery Quarter plans

Birmingham City Council has approved £125 million plans by Glenn Howells Architects to build a housing-led scheme on a former factory site in the city’s Jewellery Quarter

The project, for joint venture partners Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital, will create 305 new homes and 9,300m² of office, café and retail space.

The 20-building transformation of the 1.6ha one-time AE Harris industrial site – now dubbed St Paul’s Quarter – includes the retrofit of two Grade II-listed buildings. Both 109 Northwood Street, built in 1882 for military ornament makers Brent and Parker and described by Historic England as ’internationally significant’, and the neo-Georgian 199 Newhall Street factory will be converted into new workspace.

According to the development team, a further two derelict buildings – 123 and 128 Northwood Street – will also ‘be salvaged’ and converted into flats.

The development site is bounded by Newhall Street, Graham Street, Brook Street, James Street and Northwood Street. The plans feature a new pedestrian route from from Newhall Street into the heart of the Jewellery Quarter and the opening up of Northwood, which has been partially closed to the public for the past 20 years.

There are also proposals for a central square.

The new buildings include ‘an Art Deco-inspired façade’ on the block at the corner of Northwood Street and James Street, a dark brick and metal-clad ‘marker building’ at the Newhall street entrance to the scheme and a red brick building on Regency Place.

Care has also been taken to respect buildings flanking the site. The previously hidden Grade II-listed Arts and Crafts-era Squirrel Works on Regent Place, for example, will be exposed and visible the length of the new pedestrian street called Harpers Hill.

Dav Bansal, director at Glenn Howells Architects, said: ’The sensitive proposals to reconnect and unlock this site strive to create a fine grain of streets and courts that reflect the intense character of the Jewellery Quarter.

’The approach has been to carefully restore some existing fabric alongside a new composition of modern buildings, which share a considered palette of materials, detailing and proportions.

He added: ’The variety in scale, level changes and order of façades bring an interesting streetscape, while the choice of brickwork textures and tones add to the distinct quality of each building. This new setting sits sympathetically in its historical context, bringing much-needed workspace, amenities and homes to the quarter.’

Show Fullscreen 2144 190610 illustrative masterplan

Project data

Client Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital

Architect Glenn Howells Architects

Landscape architect Fira

Planning consultant Turley

Structural engineer N/A

M&E consultant N/A

Quantity surveyor Quantem Consulting

CDM adviser Galliard Homes

Lighting consultant Cundall

Main contractor Unknown at this Stage

Funding Private Developer

Tender date Unknown (at stage 2 currently)

Start on site Anticipated early 2020 with enabling

Completion TBC

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area 9,300m² non-residential use; and 18,600m² residential

Form of contract and/or procurement TBC

Annual CO2 emissions TBC

Total cost £125 million