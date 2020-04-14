Bill Menking, Architect’s Newspaper co-founder, dies at 72

Tributes have been paid to New York-based Bill Menking, a key figure in New York’s architecture community, who has died aged 72 from cancer

Menking was editor-in-chief of The Architect’s Newspaper, curator of the 2008 US Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale and an architectural historian, author and academic.

He lived in London during the 1990s, becoming a tutor at the Bartlett, developing his admiration for Archigram and writing for architecture titles in Britain including the AJ and Building Design. The experience inspired him to launch The Architect’s Newspaper with his wife Diana Darling in 2003.

Announcing his death earlier that day on Saturday (11 April), the title reported he had lived an eventful life including working at the iconic nightclub Studio 54 and as an art director on the TV series Miami Vice and once playing American football against OJ Simpson.

AA director Eva Franch I Gilibert, formerly director of New York’s Storefront for Art and Architecture, said she had known Menking for a decade and would most remember her good friend’s generosity in sharing ideas and connections.

‘The first time I put a foot in Venice, Bill – who I did not know in person – was waiting for me,’ she said. ‘A towering figure, he picked me up from the Biennale headquarters and we walked through the meandering streets of Venice as if we were in Manhattan; fast, decidedly, in an imaginary straight line.

‘Bill knew Venice, and everything within, from architects to Venetians as if they were all his family. He was a person attached to high ideals and at the same time close to people.’

Tributes were also paid to Menking on social media by British figures including New London Architecture chair Peter Murray (see below), journalist Catherine Slessor, architect Rob Gregory and critic and curator Lucy Bullivant.

The architecture world is mourning another loss: Bill (William) Menking, historian, writer, critic, founder + editor @archpaper + a loved @PrattInstitute professor. @_articulate took this brilliant pic of Bill, summing up the power + playfulness of his arguments perfectly. pic.twitter.com/Npu2k4Tk4V — Dr. Harriet Harriss (@HarrietHarriss) April 11, 2020

Architect Alison Brooks wrote on Twitter she was ‘so saddened’ by his passing, calling him ‘America’s torch-bearer for architectural culture’ and adding he would be sorely missed at the Venice Biennale and the World Architecture Festival.

And New York critic Paul Goldberger called Menking’s death a ‘huge loss’.

‘He was a central figure in the architecture culture, liked and respected by just about everyone. And AN is a creation that all of us have come to value, and to need,’ he tweeted.

Menking leaves behind his wife Diana and daughter Halle.

Tribute - Peter Murray, chair of New London Architecture I only got to know Bill when he returned to New York from the UK to start up The Architects’ Newspaper in 2003. As an inveterate starter upper of magazines myself, as well as a former editor of Building Design (on which Bill based AN) we had a lot to talk about. We first got chatting at the opening of Beatriz Colomina’s exhibition ‘Clip, Stamp, Fold’ at the Storefront Gallery. The exhibition and accompanying tome covered the small magazines of the 1960s, of which my AA student publication Clip-Kit was one. Another was Archigram, of which Bill was an aficionado, as he was of the radical groups of that period like Superstudio and Archizoom. When Wordsearch opened a New York office Bill very kindly offered space in his fine loft/office in Murray Street, Lower Manhattan. When NLA started its regular NYLON - New York-London video conferences Bill was an obvious co-moderator, a role he carried out with verve and style. No trip to New York was complete without a cocktail and a chat with Bill: he was funny, perceptive, erudite and entrepreneurial. He will be missed by many.

So saddened that @archpaper co-founder & America’s torch-bearer for architectural culture Bill Menking has passed away. We’ll sorely miss him @la_Biennale , @worldarchfest and all future celebrations of architecture. https://t.co/Ug63fLbiWF — Alison Brooks Architects (@AlisonBrooksArc) April 12, 2020