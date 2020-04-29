Bermondsey towers by SPPARC set for approval

Southwark Council is primed to give SPPARC planning consent for a mixed-use tower scheme near the Old Kent Road in south London

The application by SPPARC, which will be considered by the authority’s planning committee next week, is for two buildings on Ilderton Road on a strip of land by a railway line.

The northern building will step down from 28 to five storeys, while the southern building will range in height from 13 to 3 storeys.

The scheme will include 312 homes, of which 266 will be dual-aspect and 84 will be affordable. It will also have 1,800m² of commercial space and 450m² for retail, plus a 430m² square between the buildings.

The buildings will have a diamond motif running up the western face their brick façade in reference to cranes which worked at a long-defunct canal nearby.

According to SPPARC, ‘the vertical quality of the cranes, with their expressed structural language, has become the generator for the appearance of the proposal’.

The scheme has been recommended for consent at a committee next Monday (4 April). However, it will still need the approval of the Mayor of London.

Southwark’s planning officers confirmed that the development would meet the minimum quota for affordable housing, as 344 out of the 966 habitable rooms provided would be used for social or intermediate rent.

The scheme is being developed by CB Southberm 2, which bought an 120-year lease on the site from Southwark Council in 2016.

Show Fullscreen sp1905 up ilderton road das vignette view 2 02 Source: SPPARC Vignette of proposed buildings