Bermondsey towers by SPPARC set for approval

29 April, 2020

  • sp1905 up ilderton road illustrative 01 without cumulative 02 (2)
  • sp1905 up ilderton road illustrative 03 without cumulative 02

    View from top of Ilderton Road looking south

    Source: SPPARC

  • view from junction of ilderton road rotherhithe new road crop

    View from junction of Ilderton Road and Rotherhithe New Road

    Source: SPPARC

  • view from ilderton road looking south east

    View from Ilderton Road looking south east

    Source:SPPARC

  • sp1905 up ilderton road das vignette view 2 02

    Vignette of proposed buildings

    Source:SPPARC

  • sp1905 up ilderton road das vignette view 6

    Vignette of superstructure on the 28-storey building

    Source:SPPARC

  • abstract view 1

    Abstract view

    Source:SPPARC

  • 3 d massing diagram 01

    3D massing diagram

    Source:SPPARC

  • abstract view 2

    Abstract view

    Source:SPPARC

  • abstract view 3

    Abstract view

    Source:SPPARC

  • axonometric plan section cut through level 12

    Axonometric plan, section cut through level 12

    Source:SPPARC

  • birds eye view

    Birds eye view

    Source:SPPARC

  • ground floor access diagram

    Ground floor access diagram

    Source:SPPARC

  • massing evolution diagram

    Massing evolution diagram

    Source:SPPARC

  • plan + elevation diagram

    Plan and elevation diagram

    Source:SPPARC

  • proposed axo section

    Proposed axo section

    Source:SPPARC

  • proposed level 0 g floor plan

    Proposed ground floor plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • proposed level 04 floor plan

    Proposed level 4 plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • proposed north and south elevation 1614 spp 01 dr a p 25 xx 01 03 p03

    Proposed north and south elevation

    Source:SPPARC

  • proposed roof plan

    Proposed roof plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • proposed section

    Proposed section

    Source:SPPARC

  • proposed west elevation

    Source:SPPARC

  • tower and interconnecting terraces

    Tower and interconnecting terraces

    Source:SPPARC

  • 3 d massing diagram 02

    3D massing diagram

    Source:SPPARC

Southwark Council is primed to give SPPARC planning consent for a mixed-use tower scheme near the Old Kent Road in south London

The application by SPPARC, which will be considered by the authority’s planning committee next week, is for two buildings on Ilderton Road on a strip of land by a railway line. 

The northern building will step down from 28 to five storeys, while the southern building will range in height from 13 to 3 storeys.

The scheme will include 312 homes, of which 266 will be dual-aspect and 84 will be affordable. It will also have 1,800m² of commercial space and 450m² for retail, plus a 430m² square between the buildings.

The buildings will have a diamond motif running up the western face their brick façade in reference to cranes which worked at a long-defunct canal nearby.

According to SPPARC, ‘the vertical quality of the cranes, with their expressed structural language, has become the generator for the appearance of the proposal’.

The scheme has been recommended for consent at a committee next Monday (4 April). However, it will still need the approval of the Mayor of London.

Southwark’s planning officers confirmed that the development would meet the minimum quota for affordable housing, as 344 out of the 966 habitable rooms provided would be used for social or intermediate rent. 

The scheme is being developed by CB Southberm 2, which bought an 120-year lease on the site from Southwark Council in 2016.

Architect’s view 

The Ilderton Road composition has been conceived as a series of interconnecting terraces and towers with varied height that articulates the site’s 200m length. The architectural expression has taken influence from Bermondsey’s industrial past and the silhouette of the cranes that once served the barges along the former Grand Surrey Canal, on which the scheme sits and the robust masonry warehouse buildings of the area, many of which have been lost. 

Located next to South Bermondsey station, the internal programme of mixed tenure residential accommodation, retail and workspace will provide an attractive well connected place to live and work to become an integrated part of an existing and expanding community.  Following a thorough consultation process, SPPARC welcomes Southwark officers’ support in recommending planning consent be granted.

Trevor Morriss, principal, SPPARC

