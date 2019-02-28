Benoy unveils plans to upgrade Nottingham Forest’s City Ground

Benoy has revealed plans for a new 10,000-seater stand at Nottingham Forest’s famous City Ground stadium

The practice, which has studios in nearby Newark, said the scheme would take the capacity of the Championship club’s stadium from 30,455 to about 38,000.

Featuring a cantilevered roof, the Peter Taylor stand – named after the club legend and European Cup-winning assistant manager – will also incorporate suites and dining venues.

The scheme will also feature modern player facilities and various hospitality suites to appeal to different fan groups and non-match day audiences.

A masterplan drawn up by Benoy includes a riverside residential development with views towards Trent Bridge.

Benoy chairman Graham Cartledge and his son and practice chief executive Tom are both described as ‘massive’ fans of the football club, with the stand project said to be ’personal’ to the pair.

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis said in a statement: ’This is our home and we will remain here forever.

’The City Ground has iconic history and memories for our supporters and these legacies were fundamental in our decision to remain on the banks of the River Trent and not relocate to an alternative site.’

Plans have yet to be submitted but it is understood work could start on site at the end of next season (May 2020). The last time the club carried out any major development work on the ground was in 1994 ahead of the stadium being used as a venue for Euro ’96.

Meanwhile Benoy said it is currently recruiting for various roles in both its London and Newark studios.