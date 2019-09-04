Bennetts in, Allies and Morrison out as major Southwark site swaps hands

Bennetts Associates is designing two office blocks on a site in Southwark, replacing an earlier scheme drawn up by Allies and Morrison

The project will involve the demolition of the existing buildings (pictured) at 25 Lavington Street near the South Bank, replaced by a 37,000m2 office scheme.

According to Bennetts, an existing printworks on the 0.64ha site will be retained and the building will include cafes and event spaces on ground level.

The plot was sold last year by developer Gaterule to Landsec with permission for an Allies and Morrison-designed 10-storey office block as well as 173 flats in three buildings of eight, 13 and 21 storeys.

But the developer has now announced it has appointed Bennetts Associates to draw up fresh plans for the plot.

Bennetts Associates director Peter Fisher said: ‘This project has the potential to be a game changer for our industry. With Bennetts Associates’ long track record in sustainability and Landsec’s commitment to both sustainability and innovation, we intend to push boundaries in office design.

‘The project’s adjacency to some of Bankside’s railway viaducts will also provide an opportunity to extend the area’s vibrant and diverse urban backdrop with new public spaces and retail amenities.’

It is understood that measures under consideration for enabling the South Bank scheme to meet its climate targets include use of timber in the frame as well as smart design of mechanical elements.

Ross Sayers, development director at Landsec, said: ‘Lavington Street will be a building for the future, and will demonstrate our commitment to pursuing ambitious, science-based carbon and energy reduction goals.

‘Working with Bennetts Associates, an architectural practice with a legacy in sustainability, means we will create an excellent destination for work and leisure – an addition to the evident success of Bankside as a vibrant destination.’

Consultation will begin soon on the Lavington Street scheme, with a planning agreement expected to be submitted in December.

Landsec is also bringing forward proposals on another major site in the borough, Red Lion Court on Bankside. Last year the developer appointed Danish practice BIG to undertake feasibility work for a 30,000m² building.