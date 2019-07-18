Benedetti Architects to double size of BAFTA HQ

Benedetti Architects is to double the capacity of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts headquarters in central London

The practice will carry out a major overhaul of the charity’s Grade II-listed building at 195 Piccadilly after funding was secured.

The firm, which was formed in 2016 following the split of McDowell+Benedetti, received planning permission two years ago for the refurbishment and extension of Edward Robson’s 19th-century structure.

Now funding has been confirmed and work will start on site this month.

The scheme will increase habitable areas as well as reconfigure spaces to improve usability and energy performance. It will create a second cinema theatre, a banqueting hall, a floor devoted to BAFTA’s Learning and New Talent programmes, a members’ bar, a restaurant and club, and meeting rooms.

There will also be extra kitchens, administration and staff offices plus two terraces overlooking Piccadilly and the Grade I-listed St James’s Church.

A new top floor with views over St James’s churchyard will restore and reintegrate two large Victorian rooflights and areas of decorative plasterwork that have been hidden for more than 40 years.

BAFTA Piccadilly, next door to the main building, will be the academy’s temporary home while the works are taking place. This will include an exhibition space for the public to discover more about the craft of BAFTA winners and nominees, as well as a food and drink offering.

Benedetti Architects director Renato Benedetti said: ‘It’s been an honour to work so closely with the BAFTA team.

‘We all know their awards, but they do so much more and this building is integral to their broad charitable remit and singular international identity. We’ve enjoyed the challenge of creating an architectural and interiors vision that expands, animates and enhances everything BAFTA does, while staying true to the building’s original character.’

BAFTA chief operating officer Kevin Price added: ‘BAFTA’s ambitious plans will make our home at 195 Piccadilly an international centre of excellence for the moving image arts.

Benedetti Architects feel part of the BAFTA family now

’We are excited by the ideas and scope of the design by Benedetti Architects. They feel part of the BAFTA family now and we look forward to working with them to build the project.’