Bell Phillips wins planning for 103 homes in Walthamstow

Bell Phillips has been given the green light for more than 100 homes across two sites in Walthamstow

The practice will deliver 83 homes across the 11-storey South Grove development, while an NHS health centre will occupy the ground floor. The scheme will also include public realm work and contain a communal podium with an inside and outdoor area.

Up the road, Bell Phillips will also build 20 homes in two four-storey buildings on the site of a former garage on Essex Close.

Half of the homes for both schemes will be affordable – a mix of social rent and shared ownership – while the other half will be sold for private rent.

The homes are being developed by Sixty Bricks, which is wholly owned by Waltham Forest Council.

