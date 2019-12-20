Unsupported browser

Bell Phillips wins planning for 103 homes in Walthamstow

20 December, 2019 By

Essex Close

Source:Secchi Smith

    Essex Close

    Source:Secchi Smith

    Essex Close

    Source:Secchi Smith

    Essex Close

    Source:Secchi Smith

    South Grove

    Source:Secchi Smith

    South Grove

    Source:Secchi Smith

    Model of the South Grove development

    Source:Bell Phillips Architects

    Model of the South Grove development

    Source:Bell Phillips Architects

Bell Phillips has been given the green light for more than 100 homes across two sites in Walthamstow

The practice will deliver 83 homes across the 11-storey South Grove development, while an NHS health centre will occupy the ground floor. The scheme will also include public realm work and contain a communal podium with an inside and outdoor area.

Up the road, Bell Phillips will also build 20 homes in two four-storey buildings on the site of a former garage on Essex Close.

Half of the homes for both schemes will be affordable – a mix of social rent and shared ownership – while the other half will be sold for private rent.

The homes are being developed by Sixty Bricks, which is wholly owned by Waltham Forest Council.

Source: Secchi Smith

South Grove

Project Data

South Grove

Architect Bell Phillips Architects
Project name South Grove Housing
Address Brunner Road, Walthamstow, London E17 7NW
Client Sixty Bricks
Main contractor Engie Regeneration
Planning consultant CMA Planning
M+E engineer XCO2
Structural engineer Peter Brett Associates
Civil engineer Baynham Miekle
QS/ CDM manager Pellings
Landscape architect Exterior Architecture
Sustainability consultant Environmental Economics Ltd.
Ecology and arboricultural RSK
Surveys Laser Surveys

Essex Close

Architect Bell Phillips Architects
Client Sixty Bricks
Planning consultant CMA Planning
M+E XCO2
Structural engineer HRW Engineers
Civil engineer HRW Engineers
Quantity surveyor Pellings
Main contractor Engie Regeneration
Gross internal area 1,496m²

