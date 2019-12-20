Bell Phillips wins planning for 103 homes in Walthamstow

Bell Phillips has been given the green light for more than 100 homes across two sites in Walthamstow
The practice will deliver 83 homes across the 11-storey South Grove development, while an NHS health centre will occupy the ground floor. The scheme will also include public realm work and contain a communal podium with an inside and outdoor area.
Up the road, Bell Phillips will also build 20 homes in two four-storey buildings on the site of a former garage on Essex Close.
Half of the homes for both schemes will be affordable – a mix of social rent and shared ownership – while the other half will be sold for private rent.
The homes are being developed by Sixty Bricks, which is wholly owned by Waltham Forest Council.
016 secchi smith bpa south grove view02 rev p2
Source: Secchi Smith
Project Data
South Grove
Architect Bell Phillips Architects
Project name South Grove Housing
Address Brunner Road, Walthamstow, London E17 7NW
Client Sixty Bricks
Main contractor Engie Regeneration
Planning consultant CMA Planning
M+E engineer XCO2
Structural engineer Peter Brett Associates
Civil engineer Baynham Miekle
QS/ CDM manager Pellings
Landscape architect Exterior Architecture
Sustainability consultant Environmental Economics Ltd.
Ecology and arboricultural RSK
Surveys Laser Surveys
Essex Close
Architect Bell Phillips Architects
Client Sixty Bricks
Planning consultant CMA Planning
M+E XCO2
Structural engineer HRW Engineers
Civil engineer HRW Engineers
Quantity surveyor Pellings
Main contractor Engie Regeneration
Gross internal area 1,496m²
