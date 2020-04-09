Bell Phillips submits plans for resi tower and community hall in Southwark

Bell Phillips has submitted a planning application for a 13-storey council housing block and a community hall on the Styles House Estate in Southwark, south London

The application also includes the refurbishment of 1960s Styles House, with the existing 12-storey building given a green-coloured plinth and new double-height entrance.

The project is being managed by Igloo Regeneration on behalf of Southwark Council and the Styles House tenant management organisation (TMO).

The new building, Styles Tower, will be clad with terracotta and green-coloured glazed ceramic tiles and will contain 25 flats.

It will also have shared common rooms on the eighth and ninth floors as well as a terrace on the 11th floor open to all residents.

Bell Phillips has also designed a separate double-height community centre, Styles Hall, which will cater for resident and other public activities – for instance as a gallery or classroom.

The project was facilitated by a land swap with Transport for London, which is developing an AHMM scheme on the site next door.

Bell Phillips’ project manager for the scheme is Jay Morton, one of the three architects who ran for Parliament at last December’s general election though none were successful.