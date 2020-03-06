Bell Phillips reveals plans for mirror-clad office ‘hides’ in rural Oxfordshire

Bell Phillips Architects has revealed the first images of plans for a collection of hide-like, mirror-clad office pavilions next to a lagoon on the Harwell science campus in Oxfordshire

The scheme, won through a competition and approved by the local authoirty last year, is part of the ongoing development of the wider 117ha site, which is being masterplanned by Hawkins\Brown.

The innovation and business park outside Didcot formerly housed the main research establishment of the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority.

According to Bell Phillips, the pavilions will be constructed off-site using high-performance SIPs panels and, once installed will offer ‘a distinctive and unconventional working environment, providing contemplative and tranquil spaces for people working on the campus’.

The practice, which has collaborated with landscape specialist Exterior Architects, describes the hides as ‘a series of sculptural forms arranged within a natural setting, their irregular, faceted forms of timber cladding and mirrored planes introduces a feel that complements the natural surroundings’.

Each pavilion will have a log-burning stove.

Hari Phillips, director at Bell Phillips Architects, said: ’Each hide has a unique internal layout informed by the specific characteristics of the site, outlook and setting. They all share the same qualities of ample light, expansive views and a calm atmosphere and will add to the choice of new workplaces on Harwell Campus.’

Work is expected to start on site this spring.

Show Fullscreen Bells phillips harwell hides floor plan

Architect’s view The ‘hides’ are clad in naturally silvering oak and - in two cases - mirrored glass, orientated to enjoy views across the lagoon and positioned to minimise their impact upon the existing landscape and habitats. While each shares a common architectural language, fenestration, furniture and lighting are used carefully to achieve a pleasing range of working environments, as well as different relationships with the surrounding landscape. A long, low-level window brings natural light into the Individual Working Hide and gives panoramic views over the lagoon for those sitting at the four desks within. Adjustable lighting allows users to vary the character of their space, with a simple bench beside a wood-burning stove enhancing the meditative, intimate and cosy ambience of the pavilion. The Informal Hide has a brighter feel, thanks to a floor-to-ceiling mirror glazed panel bringing light into the space from the lagoon. Fixed furniture at the rear makes the remainder of the hide a more flexible space for a range of uses. In contrast, the Meeting Room Hide uses only two triangular rooflights to illuminate the space during the day. The rooflights provide glimpses to the tree canopies above, through which dappled light enters the space. Like its companions, it is internally clad with whitewashed plywood, and has a wood-burning stove, while a bespoke table and a simple bench provide a simple and calming space for meetings or individual work. A final pavilion provides kitchen and toilet facilities. Viewed from across the landscape, the hides appear as a series of sculptural forms arranged within their natural setting, with irregular faceted forms of timber cladding and mirrored planes that lend a contemporary character which nevertheless complements the natural surroundings. Much of the construction of the hides will be off-site in order to minimise the impact of the construction on the environment.

Show Fullscreen Int work rev large format compressed

Project data

Architect Bell Phillips Architects

Client Harwell Campus

Planning consultant Carter Jonas

M&E consultant Hoare Lea

Structural engineer Webb Yates

Drainage engineer Webb Yates

Civil engineer Baynham Miekle

Landscape architect Exterior Architecture

Quantity surveyor Gleeds

Anticipated start on site Spring 2020

Anticipated completion Autumn 2020