Bell Phillips Architects reveals designs for Kent grammar school

Bell Phillips Architects has revealed designs for the extension of a grammar school in Kent

The London-based practice has submitted plans to Medway Council for a new 234m² building for Rainham Mark Grammar School to expand into.

The single-storey extension will house a 100-seat canteen which will double up as a study space, with an external landscaped terrace.

The building features a timber structure which can be made off-site to reduce the impact on students during term time. The roof will be made of exposed timber purlins with plywood board behind.

According to documents lodged with Medway Council, by September 2021 the total school population will increase by 210 places – an increase that means the school ‘urgently requires’ more space to cope.

A planning decision is expected on the scheme by 18 October.

0545 bpa interior view

Project data Location Rainham, Kent

Type of project School dining hall and study space for sixth form students

Client Rainham Mark Grammar School

Architect Bell Phillips Architects

Structural engineer Abstruct Consulting

M&E consultant XC02

Quantity surveyor Appleyard & Trew

Gross internal floor area 234m² GIA building works; 490m² landscaping works

Form of contract and/or procurement likely to be traditional