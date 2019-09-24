Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Bell Phillips Architects reveals designs for Kent grammar school

24 September, 2019 By

External cgi darcstudio

SUBMITTED: Bell Phillips Architects' plans for Rainham Mark Grammar School

Source: Darc Studio

1/6

Hide caption

  • External cgi darcstudio

    SUBMITTED: Bell Phillips Architects' plans for Rainham Mark Grammar School

    Source: Darc Studio

  • 0545 bpa external bay study

    SUBMITTED: Bell Phillips Architects' plans for Rainham Mark Grammar School

  • 0545 bpa internal bay study

    SUBMITTED: Bell Phillips Architects' plans for Rainham Mark Grammar School

  • 0545 bpa interior view

    SUBMITTED: Bell Phillips Architects' plans for Rainham Mark Grammar School

  • 0545 bpa elevation studies
  • 0545 bpa dr a (00)120 proposed ground floor plan
  • Comment

Bell Phillips Architects has revealed designs for the extension of a grammar school in Kent

The London-based practice has submitted plans to Medway Council for a new 234m² building for Rainham Mark Grammar School to expand into.
The single-storey extension will house a 100-seat canteen which will double up as a study space, with an external landscaped terrace.

The building features a timber structure which can be made off-site to reduce the impact on students during term time. The roof will be made of exposed timber purlins with plywood board behind.
According to documents lodged with Medway Council, by September 2021 the total school population will increase by 210 places – an increase that means the school ‘urgently requires’ more space to cope.

A planning decision is expected on the scheme by 18 October. 

0545 bpa interior view

0545 bpa interior view

Project data

Location Rainham, Kent
Type of project School dining hall and study space for sixth form students
Client Rainham Mark Grammar School
Architect Bell Phillips Architects
Structural engineer Abstruct Consulting
M&E consultant XC02
Quantity surveyor Appleyard & Trew
Gross internal floor area 234m² GIA building works; 490m² landscaping works
Form of contract and/or procurement likely to be traditional

0545 bpa dr a (00)120 proposed ground floor plan

Proposed ground floor plan

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

Related files

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs