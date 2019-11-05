Belfast play pavilion contest winner revealed

The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) has named the winning design in its competition for a £100,000 pop-up pavilion in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter

The Sound Yard scheme has been designed by Hannah Wilson, Matthew Kernan, and Eunan Deeney and uses audio to evoke Belfast’s maritime history and encourage playfulness within the city centre.

Wilson is a Part 2 architectural assistant at Belfast firm TODD Architects while Kernan was previously a Part 2 architectural assistant at Clancy Moore Architects in Dublin and Deeney is an architectural assistant at Allies and Morrison.

The contest sought proposals for a temporary structure ‘centred around play’ on the city’s waterfront and was open to people early in their architectural career and either living or born in Ireland.

Their winning scheme uses repurposed metal pipework to recreate the sounds of Belfast’s former shipyards. It is designed to be easily demountable for relocation to other sites within the city’s ‘Maritime Mile’ waterfront zone.

In a joint statement, the winners said: ‘The Sound Yard is nestled on the industrious Maritime Mile of Belfast and aims to create a foci along the route to gather around and within. The installation is inspired by the lamented loss of the shipyard industry and the resonance of sounds that once dominated the area.

‘The Sound Yard is brought to life through collaborative interaction, creating a place to play, perform and learn. The design celebrates the history of its site and aims to reinvigorate the area through the creation of sounds that will resonate along the Maritime mile and pay homage to the rich industrial heritage of our city.’

The 2019 RSUA / JP Corry CityPlay Design Competition sought to generate debate and discussion about new temporary installations within the city and provide a springboard for emerging talents. It received a total of 14 entries. The competition is supported by the Titanic Foundation and builders merchant JP Corry,

Titanic Foundation chief executive Kerrie Sweeney said: ‘Incorporating play on to the Maritime Mile is a great way to attract local communities and reconnect them with the city’s iconic waterfront.

’We were delighted with the response to the RSUA competition with so many inspirational ideas and look forward to delivering the winning proposal alongside our partners.’