Behind the scenes at AJ Small Projects 2019

The judges of AJ Small Projects 2019 discuss how to produce great architecture on a small budget. Featuring Niall McLaughlin, Mary Duggan, Alpa Depani, Jason Whiteley, Hattie Hartman and Rob Wilson
For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.
The judges of AJ Small Projects 2019 discuss how to produce great architecture on a small budget. Featuring Niall McLaughlin, Mary Duggan, Alpa Depani, Jason Whiteley, Hattie Hartman and Rob Wilson
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.