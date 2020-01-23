Beatriz Colomina awarded 2020 Ada Louise Huxtable Prize

Historian and theorist Beatriz Colomina has been named winner of the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize 2020, which is part of the AJ / AR’s W Awards

Colomina, 68, grew up in Spain but has spent much of her professional life in the USA and has worked at Princeton University since 1988.

She is currently professor of architectural history, director of graduate studies and founding director of the Media and Modernity program at the university.

Colomina has carried out research across the fields of architecture, art, technology, sexuality and media, and disseminated her work through books, lectures and exhibitions.

She is also known for Sexuality & Space, a collection of essays edited and partially written by herself, which won the international book award from the American Institute of Architects in 1993.

Colomina won the prize again for her book Privacy and Publicity in 1995 and has written other books including Clip/Stamp/Fold (2006), Playboy Architecture (2012) and Radical Pedagogies (2014).

She was also the chief curator of Curated by Vienna: The Century of the Bed, a show involving a network of 22 art galleries in the Austrian capital in 2014.

And she was co-curator of the third Istanbul Design Biennial (2016) on the theme Are We Human? The Design of the Species.

Colomina said she was ‘very honoured’ to receive the award, adding: ‘Ada Louise Huxtable was a real force in architecture’.

Huxtable was the first full-time architecture critic at a US newspaper when she joined the New York Times, and won the first Pullitzer Prize for criticism in 1970. She passed away in 2013.

Past recipients of the awards include photographer Hélène Binet, artist and illustrator Madelon Vriesendorp, sculptor Rachel Whiteread, curator Julia Peyton-Jones and client and architectural patron Jane Priestman.