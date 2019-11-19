BDP to open more overseas offices ‘to offset Brexit uncertainty’

BDP has said it will open more studios outside the UK as it looks to increase ‘resilience’ in the face of a potential Brexit-related downturn

In company accounts published this week, the practice reported another bumper year with its revenue jumping from £87.7 million to £106.8 million -– its highest ever turnover. This was on the back of an 18 per cent growth in UK income for the year to 30 June.

The UK’s second-largest architects practice reeled in a pretax profit of £9.2 million for the year, up from £8.5 million in the previous 12 months.

BDP turned over £83.1 million in the UK, up from £70.5 million, which amounts to 78 per cent of its total global figure.

But in a ‘strategic report’ accompanying the results, BDP chief executive John McManus said: ‘BDP is focusing on a growing international market for our services to offset any short-term reduction in the UK markets during a potentially uncertain period.’

McManus added that extending ‘more significantly’ outside of the UK is a ‘key imperative’ for BDP that will help ‘increase the resilience and diversity of the business’.

And he said he was ‘confident this will lead to the establishment of more BDP studios outside the UK’.

BDP’s turnover from the rest of Europe dropped slightly to £9.8 million in the year to 30 June, but the group has since made ‘significant changes’ to its Rotterdam studio.

The appointment of a new director to lead operations, Björn Bleumink, will ‘contribute enormously to the growth of the practice’ across Europe, BDP said.

BDP’s revenue in the Rest of the World almost doubled to £13.8 million in the last year, largely as a result of snapping up 200-strong firm Quadrangle, which is based in Toronto.

McManus said the group was especially focused on growing in Asia, having already set up an office in Singapore in May.

He said BDP’s relationship with its parent, Japanese engineering giant Nippon Koei, ‘naturally supports international growth’ as they can collaborate on projects.

Last week the AJ100 practice won planning for a six-storey cancer treatment and research facility at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton (pictured below).