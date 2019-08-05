BDP set for new wave of Boxparks around the UK

Pop-up events and food specialist Boxpark has said it is in discussions with BDP to deliver 10 new sites over the next five years

The firm, which currently has outlets in the London districts of Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon, said it would be launching two new concepts and spreading across the UK.

The company also said it planned to create a co-working space called BoxOffice, offering up to 14,000m² of flexible office facilities. These will include the trademark street food associated with Boxpark venues at ground level as well as leisure attractions such as cinemas, crazy golf and karaoke on the first floor.

Boxpark will also roll out a food hall concept, BoxHall, offering a maximum of 1,850m² of space for between six and 12 street food vendors at each city centre site.

Chief executive Roger Wade said: ‘I’m really excited to announce our plans for our brand new BoxOffice and BoxHall concepts.

’Boxpark has always been an innovator in the retail and leisure sector and these brand new formats demonstrate our investment in continuing to evolve both the brand and the sites we build and operate. These two major new innovations will help us secure a further 10 sites across the UK over the next five years.’

London Borough of Brent last year approved BDP plans for Boxpark Wembley. The same practice’s Croydon venue opened in 2016.

Waugh Thistleton’s Shoreditch Boxpark, made from shipping containers, suffered a minor fire in 2015 but reopened the same day.

Chalk Architecture last year unveiled plans to create a Boxpark venue on Brighton’s Madeira Terrace.