BDP on the first nine days converting ExCel centre into NHS Nightingale

BDP has described the ‘unprecedented’ challenge of helping convert the ExCel Exhibition Centre in London’s Docklands into a vast temporary hospital for the coronavirus crisis

The UK’s second-biggest practice is working under main contractor CFES to convert the 115,000m² conference centre into a field hospital.

The first nine days on site have already seen the completion of 500 beds in the centre, which is set to eventually house 4,000 beds.

Plans for the temporary change of use of the centre were submitted to Newham Council last Thursday (26 March) with the application marked as being ‘of national importance’.

The practice said it was immensely proud to be working on the hospital and described the working on the project as ‘intense and exhausting’.

The centre has previously been used as an Olympic venue and to host a G20 summit. It is being reconfigured to accommodate two hospital wards with ‘minimum building intervention’.

BDP architect director Paul Johnson said: ‘The bed-heads and service corridors have been constructed from a component system that is usually used to construct exhibition stands.

‘It’s quick to construct and lightweight. There has been some simple reinforcement to allow services to be fitted to the walls.’

The architects have also drawn up an NHS Nightingale instruction manual (see below) showing the fit-out processes and strategies used on the temporary hospital in the hope it will be useful for other emergency facilities.

BDP was contacted about the work after it undertook a study earlier this month proposing the use of exhibitions centres for large scale temporary Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities.

Responding to a call for assistance on 22nd March, BDP said it was on site the next day to start work with a team of specialist healthcare architects, engineers and designers.

BDP principal James Hepburn said: ‘Delivering emergency hospital facilities in conference and exhibition centres is unprecedented, so we have been drawing on our previous experience of designing large-scale healthcare facilities including very large intensive-care units in super-speciality tertiary hospitals like QE Hospital, Birmingham.’

NHS Nightingale is the first of a number of crisis centres planned around the UK, designed to deal with a surge of patients suffering from coronavirus. BDP said it had been approached by other NHS trusts around the country to work on other field hospitals.

BDP said the NHS Nightingale Hospital was a ‘monumental team effort’ between clinicians, consultants, contractors, the ExCel FM team and the British Army.

BDP's instruction manual for NHS Nightingale by Architects' Journal on Scribd