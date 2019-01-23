BDP and Karakusevic Carson selected for new Homes England framework

Karakusevic Carson Architects and BDP are among 20 teams selected for Homes England’s new £100 million technical services framework

The two practices are the only architect-led teams selected for the framework, which will run for four years and provide a range of services – including masterplanning, engineering and architectural design – to prepare public sites for sale to housebuilders.

Other successful bidders include AECOM, Atkins, Gleeds, GVA, Jacobs, Mace, Arup, Tibbalds with CampbellReith, Turner & Townsend, WSP, and WYG Engineering.

Teams selected for the agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects planned by the non-departmental public body which has been tasked with ensuring that 300,000 new homes are delivered every year by the middle of the next decade.

Paul Karakusevic of Karakusevic Carson Architects said: ‘We were delighted to be selected -– design in housing is vital. Housing as a subject has been overlooked for so long and major projects have often been awarded on price rather than quality. The target has often been about achieving planning permission or adding value rather than building really good homes and neighbourhoods.

‘Homes England is in a unique position to change this nationally. It is really encouraging to see the public sector taking a bigger role in steering housing projects and we look forward to developing masterplan ideas for challenging sites where alternative models of delivery, including community land trusts and community development groups and not for profits, can be trialled.

‘We were keen to assemble a team of expert XS and SME collaborators including other leading architectural and landscape practices and some of the UK’s best engineers to ensure housing has the highest priority and a new era of much better housing across the country is built in the next 25 years.’

Explaining why only two of the selected teams were led by architects, a spokesperson from Homes England, said: ‘The multidisciplinary framework enables [us] to procure a wide range of services including architecture, planning, technical, remediation of land, design infrastructure, master-planning and viability guidance.

‘All of these services are used to prepare land for disposal to developers and housebuilders to accelerate housing development.’

They added: ‘Bidders are able to put together associations to tender and the vast majority of panel members are supported by a group of sub-consultants.

All members have architectural teams within them but it is up to bidders to structure leads for their tenders

‘We are really pleased to welcome Karakusevic Carson Architects and BDP as architect leads for the multidisciplinary framework. All framework members have architectural teams within them but it is up to bidders to structure leads for their tenders.’

The framework will operate alongside the agency in its mission to pioneer a ‘commercial approach’ to acquiring, preparing and developing land in areas of high demand.

Current Homes England priorities include speeding up the delivery of new homes over the coming years and creating an organisation ‘capable of responding to the long-term housing challenges facing this country’.

The new framework agreement replaces the HCA’s £100 million multidisciplinary framework, which expires later this year and features 18 of the industry’s largest firms including AECOM, Arup, Atkins and BDP.

Services to be procured through the one-stop shop framework include project and cost management, development monitoring, corporate risk management, technical and site investigation, engineering design, architecture and landscape design, planning, consultation, and masterplanning and urban design.

The new framework will launch on 2 February.

Other upcoming Homes England frameworks due to be procured include masterplanning – which will be worth £25 million and divided into five regional lots – project management, asbestos services and land surveying.

The full list