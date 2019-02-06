BDP acquires Canadian practice

BDP – which has offices in the UK and Ireland, The Netherlands, the Middle East and Asia – invested in the Canadian firm as part of a strategy to grow its workload in North America.

Founded in 1986, Quadrangle delivers architecture and interior design services across the commercial, mixed-use, multi-unit residential and retail markets.

BDP chief executive John McManus said: ‘Quadrangle supports our strategy to grow operations in the Canadian marketplace and greatly enhances our expertise and resources.

‘The addition of a 200-strong studio in one of North America’s largest cities will not only provide exceptional opportunities for our people, it will also enable both BDP and Quadrangle to expand our services into new regions.

‘BDP’s collective grouping of professions design with a progressive outlook and a sensibility towards the creation of a sustainable and human environment. We are confident that our culture and ethos will be greatly enhanced by the addition of Quadrangle.’

BDP, which is itself owned by Japanese engineering consultancy Nippon Koei, boasts 308 UK-based architects, according to the 2018 AJ100 survey.

Quadrangle executive principal Anna Madeira said the Canadian firm was ‘incredibly excited’ to join BDP.

‘This partnership infuses our business with greater expertise, services and resources that we can offer to our clients, and enables us to provide our staff with increased opportunities to work on diverse projects,’ she said.

Quadrangle is currently completing the Yonge-Sheppard Centre, a large mixed-use development in North Toronto; as well as 80 Atlantic Avenue, the Canadian city’s first timber-framed office building in over 100 years.

Quadrangle’s office of over 200 architects, interior designers, technologists and support staff will continue to operate under the Quadrangle brand under the direction of Quadrangle’s principals.

Four senior Quadrangle figures will join the BDP board – Madeira, Richard Witt, Les Klein and Sheldon Levitt.