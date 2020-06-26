BCIA launches new category to reward best response to Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the ingenuity of the construction industry to the fore and these efforts will be recognised at this year’s British Construction Industry Awards (BCIA) with a special category

BCIA has joined forces with the Infrastructure Projects Authority to launch the Outstanding Contribution to the Covid-19 Response category.

’This special category for 2020 celebrates the innovation and ingenuity demonstrated by the construction industry to develop initiatives and solutions to keep the sector operating safely during the Covid-19 pandemic,’ said Claire Smith, editor of the AJ’s sister title New Civil Engineer. ’It will also shine a light on businesses in the built environment that supported the work of the NHS with a variety of roles from construction of the Nightingale Hospitals through to the supply of PPE.

’Whether your business developed new approaches to allow greater remote working and improve collaboration or, implemented new health and safety safeguarding to enable work to continue on site, this new category will also highlight your efforts.

’The industry has learned a great deal about how to collaborate and work with supply chains more effectively, as well as how to bring innovation from concept to reality more quickly than ever before. It is essential that we share these lessons and ideas so that they can benefit future projects, too.’

The Infrastructure Projects Authority has said that the award will ‘deservedly celebrate the unswerving commitment that the construction industry has shown during the Covid-19 crisis’.

While the deadline for the normal categories at BCIA is 3 July, entrants in this special category for 2020 have until 14 August to complete their entry. The winner will be selected by a special judging panel formed by Smith, the head judge for the awards (which has just been confirmed as Mike Putnam, former Skanska CEO and non-executive director for Network Rail, Arcadis and Southern Water), and a select group of government judges from other panels.

The winner will be revealed alongside the other categories at the event at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 28 October.

Click here to find out more about the Outstanding Contribution to the Covid-19 Response category and read about the criteria and entry requirements.