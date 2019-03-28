Battle of the bulge: heritage bodies in final bid to halt Fosters’ Tulip tower

Historic England and Historic Royal Palaces have made a final attempt to thwart the construction of Foster + Partners’ proposed Tulip tourist tower, which is set to be approved next week

City of London planning officers have recommended approval for the 305m-tall building next to the Gherkin at its forthcoming planning and transportation meeting on 2 April, despite numerous objections.

Now both heritage groups are urging the Corporation’s councillors to go against the officers’ advice and reject the proposal, primarily on grounds of its potentially damaging impact on the nearby Tower of London World Heritage Site.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: ’This building – a lift shaft with a bulge on top – would damage the very thing its developers claim they will deliver – tourism and views of London’s extraordinary heritage.

’The setting of the Tower of London, a symbol of the city not just to millions of Londoners but to the whole world and one of our most visited places, will be harmed. It has already been damaged by the Walkie Talkie and it would be a great shame if that mistake was repeated.’

A ’disappointed’ John Barnes, chief executive of Historic Royal Palaces, went further: ‘If this proposal is approved, it would go against every previous agreement made by the City of London Corporation to protect views of the Tower of London by restricting the height of new developments in the city.

’We remain very concerned that the eye-catching design of the building will overshadow and distract from views of the Tower. We strongly contest the suggestion that the claimed public benefits of the proposal outweigh the substantial visual damage it would do to the setting of the Tower, which is itself an international symbol of London and major tourist attraction, bringing 3 million visitors to the City each year.’

He added: ’[The] planning authorities are at a crossroads – if permission for this scheme is granted it is difficult to see how the City Corporation will resist the inevitable follow-up proposal to develop other sites to the same height. We strongly urge them to act to protect views of one of London’s most significant landmarks. To approve this development would be a fundamental and irreversible mistake that could put the status of the World Heritage Site at risk.’

While the City’s planning officers admitted the design would detract from the setting and the significance of the Tower of London’s World Heritage Site, they argued that ‘due to its height and form’, the scheme would cause ‘less than substantial harm’ and was therefore acceptable.

The 152-page report reads: ‘Virtually no major development proposal is in complete compliance with all policies and, in arriving at a decision, it is necessary to assess all the policies and proposals in the plan and to come to a view as to whether in the light of the whole plan the proposal does or does not accord with it.’

It adds: ‘This case is very finely balanced. The development is significant in terms of its local and wider impacts and in particular its less than substantial harm to the World Heritage Site.

‘Taking all material matters into consideration [and] … giving very considerable importance and weight to the desirability of preserving the setting of the Tower of London as a heritage asset of the highest significance, the public benefits of the proposal nevertheless outweigh the priority given to the development plan and other material considerations against the proposals.’

The officers claim Fosters’ tower had ’the potential to become an architectural icon for the City, London and the UK’. The report adds: ’[Its] proposed architectural approach is bold and striking. Its aesthetic inspiration derives from the Gherkin and the proposal seeks to achieve a familial synergy with the Gherkin.

’Among the more orthodox and conventional new architecture in the City and in wider London, history has shown that there is occasional radical and visually striking new architecture which challenges convention and the norm and provokes a polarised debate as to their appropriateness to the London skyline.’

The City’s planners went on: ’London is inherently an innovative and ever-changing City. The Tulip as an architectural expression could continue this tradition of accommodating unconventional and eye-catching landmarks on the skyline, although this needs to be balanced against its impact on other historical landmarks.’

If approved the tower would be the tallest building in the City, edging above Eric Parry’s proposed 1 Undershaft. It would feature glazed observation levels supported by a huge concrete shaft to create ‘a new state-of-the-art cultural and educational resource for Londoners and tourists’.

An online survey of 1,011 Londoners, run between the 13 and 18 December, suggested that two thirds (65 per cent) believed the skyscraper would be ‘an attractive addition to the London skyline’.

The independent poll by ComRes was commissioned by the team behind The Tulip, which includes banker and Gherkin owner the J Safra Group. It also showed that 69 per cent of respondents think the Tulip would have ‘a positive impact on the City of London’s attractiveness as a visitor and cultural destination’.

The project is scheduled to start on site as early as 2020 with completion scheduled for 2025.

