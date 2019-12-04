Bartlett undergrad wins RIBA President’s Medal for world’s best student project

Her proposal to regenerate the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans and the neighbouring Bayou Bienvenue Wetland Triangle also picked up the RIBA Award for Sustainable Design.

The RIBA Silver Medal, for the best design project produced at RIBA Part 2 or equivalent, was awarded to post-graduate Victoria King from the University of Melbourne for Surface Tension: Blueprints for Observing Contamination in the Sydney Harbour Estuary.

King and Tan, who was also nominated for this year’s AJ Student Prize, were among a handful of students to pick up an awards at a ceremony last night (3 December) after more than 410 institutions across 80 countries were invited to submit work.

Norman Foster presented the RIBA Silver Medal to King for her project on Sydney Harbour Estuary, 60 years after he won the same student medal himself.

Ruth Pearn and Naomi Rubbra, students from the University of Westminster and the Bartlett respectively, were each handed RIBA Dissertation Medals.

The Part 2 student to win a RIBA Award for Sustainable Design was Findlay McFarlane, who studies at the Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture.

RIBA President Alan Jones said: ‘This year’s winners impressed the judges with the rigour and analysis they applied to exploring ideas and solutions, relevant to the problems of today. It is exciting to see such talent, and I very much look forward to seeing how their careers progress.’

Victoria King (University of Melbourne, AUS) for Surface Tension: Blueprints for Observing Contamination in the Sydney Harbour Estuary

Commendations

Finbar Charleson (Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL) for London Euston

Bronze Medal (Part 1 or equivalent) – Winner

Annabelle Tan (Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL) for Wetland Frontier

Commendations

Imogen Dhesi (Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL) for Riad Al Nisa

Dissertation Medal – Winners

Ruth Pearn (University of Westminster) for Ages Through the Terrace: The Evolving Impact of Age on Social and Spatial Relations in the Home

Commendations

Fiona Grieve (University of Westminster) for The Reception of Refugees in the UK

The Serjeant Awards for Excellence in Drawing

Thomas Faulkner (RIBA Part 1, Architectural Association) for Common Fields: An Architecture in Response to the Digital Interface

