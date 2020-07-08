Barratt budgets £70 million to fix concrete frame defects

Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has admitted that eight of its buildings need work to fix problems with their concrete frames

The Leicestershire-based firm said in an end-of-year trading update that it estimated the cost of the remediation programme at £70 million.

Barratt initially uncovered a problem with the reinforced concrete frame of the Citiscape residential block in Croydon and opted to foot the bill for ‘extensive’ remedial action.

The housebuilder then appointed third-party structural engineers to review schemes that involved the same engineers as Citiscape – or companies within the same group as the Citiscape engineers.

‘The preliminary reviews of all 26 of these developments, the majority of which were designed over 10 years ago, are complete and have not identified any issues as severe as those present at Citiscape,’ said the trading statement this week.

‘Engineers are now undertaking more detailed reviews to see if any remediation of the concrete frames is required. Those detailed reviews have so far shown that eight developments have no defects while seven developments required some remedial action to address smaller-scale problems. At these developments, remedial action has either been successfully completed or is under way.

‘Based on our current assessments, it is estimated that the total future costs for the required remedial programme at Citiscape, the review itself, and any remediation required at other buildings, will be around £70 million, with this charge and the related cash outflow arising in the financial years 2020 and 2021.

‘We are actively seeking to recover costs from third parties. However, there is no certainty regarding the extent of any financial recovery.’

Elsewhere in the trading update, Barratt said completion volumes had been ‘significantly reduced’ in the coronavirus lockdown period, with 12,604 homes finished during the year to 30 June 2020, down from 17,856 the previous year.