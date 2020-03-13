Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt submits affordable housing scheme in West Sussex

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt has submitted plans for a £22 million housing redevelopment of two offices in Crawley, West Sussex

The scheme will replace Longley House, a two-building underused office, with 121 affordable homes, including 65 apartments for shared ownership and 56 for affordable rent.

The building, for developer A2Dominion, has been designed in a ‘U’ shape and ranges in height from nine to four storeys.

Local redbrick has been used to reference materials used in the local conservation area. The architect described its two-tone approach and brick detailing as ‘modern yet respectful’.

Parking is located around the perimeter and 208 cycle spaces have been provided throughout the development.

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt director Emily Pallot said: ‘We’ve introduced a public courtyard at the centre of the scheme and used stepped massing to invite people into the development.’

A2Dominion director of land and development Danny Lynch said: ‘It’s exciting to see our desire for a welcoming and community-focused design bought to life with such strong plans.

‘These show how we aim to breathe new life into the increasingly popular centre of Crawley and create homes that are more than an affordable place to live.’

The project is expected to start on site in 2021.

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s plans for housing in Crawley, west Sussex Source: hayes davidson Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s plans for housing in Crawley, west Sussex